Revealed: Secrets Behind Ryan Reynolds' Desperate Battle to Save His 'Brand' Amid Fiery Wife Blake Lively's $400Million 'Harassment' Legal Fight Against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds is fighting tooth and nail to protect his and his wife Blake Lively's image amid her nasty legal standoff with Justin Baldoni. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Deadpool & Wolverine star was the one who slapped a gag order on Baldoni’s legal team, fearing the ugly feud with his wife's ex-co-star would tank their Hollywood careers.

Source: MEGA Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, has rushed to defend her.

The A-list power couple is wrapped in a bitter battle over claims Baldoni, 40, sexually harassed Lively, 37, and created a toxic work environment during the filming of It Ends with Us. With both sides filing lawsuits, Lively and Reynolds cranked up the heat on Tuesday by demanding a protective order against Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman – accusing him of running a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" against them.

Source: MEGA Lively has requested a restraining order for Baldoni's lawyer.

Now, sources reveal it was Reynolds, 48, who pushed for the drastic move – eager to shield his upcoming projects, his team at Maximum Effort Productions, and, most importantly, his wife's well-being. An insider told DailyMail.com: "Ryan was a driving force in requesting a gag order for Justin's attorney.

"Ryan's production company has a lot of projects in the works right now and Ryan would be devastated if this impacted these, as it is unfair to his coworkers and the people who work at his company." The actor is also reportedly worried about Lively's career, as her role in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s hit novel was set to be her major return after stepping away to focus on raising their four kids.

The insider added: "Ryan isn’t solely focused on his own career. He is also concerned for Blake's and her well-being. She is deeply affected by all of this. He is as well. "This is a nightmare for everyone involved, and the fact that it doesn’t seem to be coming to an end anytime soon is even more unsettling for everyone."

In a court filing on Tuesday, Lively and Reynolds requested a protective order to prevent Baldoni’s attorneys from engaging in "improper conduct" against them. They claimed Freedman had violated court rules by making public statements that could influence the jury.

Source: MEGA Baldoni's legal team recently released unedited footage from It Ends with Us in an attempt to dispute one of Lively's sexual harassment claims.

They specifically cited the release of unedited footage showing a dance scene between Lively and Baldoni, which Lively previously used as evidence of sexual harassment in her lawsuit. A source said it’s "absurd" to think Baldoni or Freedman should be banned from discussing the case, noting they have the right to defend themselves.

They said: "Their gag order was dead in the water," adding the request for a gag order – whether their idea or not – wouldn't work in their favor. "Blake, Ryan and their attorneys have not kept quiet about this case in dealing with the public. This is no different. So no, they will not be silenced. This gag order request is a joke."

The protective order request is the latest development in a feud that began with rumors at the August film premiere, where Lively and Baldoni appeared distant. Tensions escalated in December when Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment, and The New York Times reported he orchestrated a smear campaign.

Baldoni responded with a $400 million defamation suit, accusing the couple of tarnishing his reputation and Lively of hijacking the film's production. Reynolds was also named in the suit, with Baldoni alleging he verbally attacked him during a meeting to discuss his behavior.

Source: MEGA Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Hollywood's power couple.

Baldoni also accused Reynolds of interfering with the film's script and replacing key crew members with his own professionals. The feud has sparked debate over who's at fault – especially after footage of a dance scene emerged, fueling Lively's harassment claims.