How Donald Trump's Secret Service Director Is on Mission to 'Clean House' — With Up to 10 Senior Leadership Officials to Get the Axe
Donald Trump's Secret Service director Sean Curran has a new mission — and that's to "clean house."
RadarOnline.com can report up to ten senior leadership officials are set to be ousted after the new president started his second term.
According to a Real Clear Politics reporter: "On incoming Secret Service Director Sean Curran’s first day in the new role, 5-10 senior leadership officials, including former Director Ron Rowe, were warned that they would either be fired, moved, or pressed into retirement, according to three sources in the Secret Service community."
President Trump announced just two days after being sworn into office that Curran will be the new Secret Service Director.
The president wrote on Truth Social: "It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.
"Sean has 23 years of Law Enforcement experience, starting his career in Secret Service in 2001, as a Special Agent in the Newark Field Office, where he conducted protection, intelligence, investigations, recruitment, and logistics support for the district. During my First Term, Sean served as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division, with direct oversight and responsibility of multiple protectees, and enhanced security plans for my residences.
"Sean has distinguished himself as a brilliant leader, who is capable of directing and leading operational security plans for some of the most complex Special Security Events in the History of our Country, and the World. He proved his fearless courage when he risked his own life to help save mine from an assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. I have complete and total confidence in Sean to make the United States Secret Service stronger than ever before.
"Thank you Sean, and Congratulations!"
During the first assassination attempt in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania, Curran rushed on stage with other agents and surrounded Trump after shots were fired during his campaign rally.
Curran first joined the agency in September 2001, and on December 29, he was promoted to deputy special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Detail.
Curran will replace Ron Rowe, who stepped up to serve as the acting Secret Service Director after Kim Cheatle resigned over the summer.
In July 2024, Cheatle reigned amid scrutiny of security lapses related to the July 13 assassination attempt of President Trump.
At the time, Cheatle wrote: "In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director."
Following the intense backlash and calls for her to step down, she wrote she took "full responsibility for the security lapse" in her resignation letter.