How Donald Trump's Secret Service Director Is on Mission to 'Clean House' — With Up to 10 Senior Leadership Officials to Get the Axe

According to a Real Clear Politics reporter: "On incoming Secret Service Director Sean Curran’s first day in the new role, 5-10 senior leadership officials, including former Director Ron Rowe, were warned that they would either be fired, moved, or pressed into retirement, according to three sources in the Secret Service community."

President Trump announced just two days after being sworn into office that Curran will be the new Secret Service Director.

The president wrote on Truth Social: "It is my great honor to appoint Sean Curran as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. Sean is a Great Patriot, who has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.