EXCLUSIVE: Trans 'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón and Academy Award Bosses Blasted With Hate For Making Him First Man Nominated For Oscar — 'Look at This Massive Dude'

Karla Sofia Gascón made history on Thursday after she become the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award – but the honor has also led to vicious backlash.

One person cried: "Boycott the Oscars! Of course, they nominated a man for one of the five Best Actress slots, potentially stealing it from an actual woman."

Another complained: "The Oscars voters are a (very unfunny) joke. Karla Sofia Gascó is no more a woman than my fireplace. He walks & looks like a man portraying himself as a woman. Which is exactly what he is and those muppets insult every single female by nominating him for Best Actress."

While one user raged: "Look at this massive dude, who fancies himself a 'woman' and calls himself Karla Sofía Gascón. He just stole one of the spots at the Oscars, for Best Actress..."