EXCLUSIVE: Trans 'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón and Academy Award Bosses Blasted With Hate For Making Him First Man Nominated For Oscar — 'Look at This Massive Dude'
Karla Sofia Gascón made history on Thursday after she become the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award – but the honor has also led to vicious backlash.
Gascón was nominated for the titular role in the Netflix musical crime film Emilia Pérez – and while she received plenty of praise, others were quick to call out the actress and the Academy Award bosses behind the decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One person cried: "Boycott the Oscars! Of course, they nominated a man for one of the five Best Actress slots, potentially stealing it from an actual woman."
Another complained: "The Oscars voters are a (very unfunny) joke. Karla Sofia Gascó is no more a woman than my fireplace. He walks & looks like a man portraying himself as a woman. Which is exactly what he is and those muppets insult every single female by nominating him for Best Actress."
While one user raged: "Look at this massive dude, who fancies himself a 'woman' and calls himself Karla Sofía Gascón. He just stole one of the spots at the Oscars, for Best Actress..."
Controversial TV personality Megyn Kelly also chimed in with her opinion, whining: "Among the people nominated for Best Actress is a man – a man I tell you.
"He used to be known until he was like in his late 40s as Carlos Gascon. He goes by Karla Sofia Gascón; he is 52 years old and transitioned in 2016 – so called transitioned."
Kelly, 54, repeated: "... He has taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress – Best Actress."
Despite the hate, Gascón was grateful for the nomination as she took to Instagram and reacted: "Thank you so much!"
The 52-year-old previously opened up about how important it is to have representation, telling Deadline: "I represent, obviously, the minority that I represent. But I think that I represent a lot of people in this world that want, or need, to be free.
"I’m talking about my colleagues, other actors that are coming up, that started from the bottom and have been working for a long time and have felt that rejection and continue to work and continue to learn and continue to grow."
"I think that’s maybe one of the very important groups of people that I represent. And I hope that I represent hope for my colleagues," she added.
Gascón will compete for the Oscar against Mikey Madison (Anora), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), and Demi Moore (The Substance.)
Not only has Gascón received hate, but the film Emilia Pérez has as well after reeling in a total of 13 Oscar nominations including Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña, Best Song, and Best Motion Picture.
Critics were once again quick to take to X to rage as one person wrote: "Emilia Pérez is officially one of the worst films to ever be nominated for an Academy Award."
"I can’t even wrap my head around Emilia Pérez getting thirteen Oscars nominations. Quite possibly the worst movie ever to get double-digit nominations. Baffling."