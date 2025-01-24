How Jamie Foxx Split From Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp after Making String of Offensive Remarks About Dating White Women — And Saying He Was 'Back on Black Side of Town'
Jamie Foxx has called it quits with Alyce Huckstepp following a bombshell pledge about his dating future.
RadarOnline.com can reveal multiple sources have confirmed the pair's breakup after a year and a half together, which comes shortly after Foxx seemingly shunned the blonde knockout by declaring he was "back on the Black side of town."
Foxx and Huckstepp had been linked since at least August 2023, when they were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu with friends.
Most recently, they were seen in L.A. on September 28 after dinner, and later got cozy during a beach stroll in Mexico on October 30.
A source told PEOPLE in April that Huckstepp played a "great" role in supporting Foxx after his health crisis in April 2023, which he later revealed in his Netflix special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... was caused by a brainbleed that led to a stroke.
Huckstepp supported Foxx privately, even visiting him on set during a BetMGM commercial shoot last July.
However, the Django Unchained star's hectic schedule may have played a key role in his decision to part ways with Huckstepp.
His special aired last month, and Back in Action, the Netflix film he was shooting during his health scare, dropped on January 17.
The film was Foxx's first since his stroke and co-star Cameron Diaz's return to acting after she stepped away in 2014 for family reasons.
A source said: "Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it. He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is."
The source also noted Foxx has been "having a great time" despite going through a breakup.
Coincidentally, Foxx made a joke in his Netflix special, which was released on December 10, about what dating in the future will look like for him.
Foxx sang while seated at a piano: "Sisters, I'm here to tell you, I've been cured. I've been cured of everything, no more white girls.
"I'm serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."
In front of a roaring audience, the actor declared: "I'm back on the Black side of town!
"No more white girls. No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls. No more spray tan, no more big titties no a--, no more white girls."
Fans quickly took note of the comments, with one writing on X: "Interesting. It took a stroke???"
Another said: "I don't believe him. But I'm going to mind my business."
Foxx has had several high-profile relationships, dating both Black and white women.
The actor was with Connie Kline in 1993, whom he had a daughter with one year later.
He was linked to Haitian actress Garcelle Beauvais from 1996 to 2001, and also dated Leila Arcieri in 2005.
In 2008, he was in a relationship with Kristin Grannis, the mother of his second daughter, Anelise.
He later had a six-year relationship with Katie Holmes from 2013 to 2019.