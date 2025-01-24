Angelina Jolie 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Best Actress Oscar Snub: 'It's a Clear Message Hollywood Has Sided With Brad Pitt'
Angelina Jolie is said to have been left "absolutely devastated" by her Oscar snub.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, who was heavily tipped to land a nomination courtesy of her performance as the late opera singer Maria Callas, believes it's a sign Hollywood has sided with her 61-year-old former husband Brad Pitt.
In order to fully embrace the role of Calla, Jolie learnt to sing opera and went through the demanding Hollywood press cycle to promote Marie.
But the Academy overlooked her performance, 25 years after she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Girl Interrupted.
A source said: "Angelina is devastated… look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated.
"She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers."
A second insider claimed Angelina's snub was related to her divorce from Pitt.
The source claimed: "This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad.
"The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that's not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad."
Last month, Pitt and Jolie reached a divorce settlement over eight years after they decided to end their marriage.
The former couple, who share six children, ended their two-year marriage in 2016 after 12 years together.
The Hollywood stars have since been embroiled in many legal battles – including a custody case involving their kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.
According to Jolie's lawyers, the pair signed off on their divorce on Monday, December 30.
Her attorney James Simon said: "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.
"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
A source close to Jolie added: "She doesn’t speak ill of (Pitt) publicly or privately. She's been trying hard to be light after a dark time."
The Tomb Raider star filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, just days after she alleged Brad had abused her and their six children during a private plane journey.
At the time, authorities did not arrest the actor, and Angelina chose not to file charges.
In a joint statement issued four months later, the ex-couple stated they had agreed to process their divorce in a private setting and they would use a private judge to keep any further information about their divorce private.
How Jamie Foxx Split From Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp after Making String of Offensive Remarks About Dating White Women — And Saying He Was 'Back on Black Side of Town'
The statement said: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”
It concluded: “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”