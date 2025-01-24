Angelina Jolie 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Best Actress Oscar Snub: 'It's a Clear Message Hollywood Has Sided With Brad Pitt'

In order to fully embrace the role of Calla, Jolie learnt to sing opera and went through the demanding Hollywood press cycle to promote Marie.

But the Academy overlooked her performance, 25 years after she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Girl Interrupted.

A source said: "Angelina is devastated… look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated.

"She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham awards. She did all these magazine covers."