Andie MacDowell, 66, Reveals She was In So Much Agony From Piriformis Syndrome She Feared She Was Going to Be Forced to Undergo Hip Replacement

But thanks to a "miracle" treatment, the movie veteran has been able to make a remarkable recovery.

MacDowell said: "It's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve and it was shooting down my leg.

"I thought I was gonna have to have a hip replacement. Thank God my hips are fine."

For treatment, the actress works with a personal trainer to address the pain.

She explained: "I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day,” adding her condition "doesn’t hurt anymore."

MacDowell also beamed: "It’s a miracle, it really is."