Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's Pals 'Siding With His Spurned Wife Deborra Lee-Furness' Amid His Romance With New Love Sutton Foster

hugh jackman pals siding with wife deborra lee furness
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman's friends are said to be behind his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, left, amid his fling with Sutton Foster.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The way Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman kicked his longtime actress wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to the curb after 27 years of marriage has his Aussie pals Down Under growling with disgust and giving him an earful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 56-year-old triple-threat singer, actor and hoofer ditched Furness, 69, in September 2023 amid rumors he was plunging into a red-hot romance with Sutton Foster, 49, his costur in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

"Hugh's friends in Australia are close to Debs too and they're siding with her in all of this," an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman pals siding with wife deborra lee furness
Source: MEGA

Aussie pals are said to be rallying behind Furness and not Jackman.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "Even though Hugh hasn't gone public with Sutton it's an open secret that they're madly in love. It's no wonder Debs feels like she got tossed aside for the younger model."

Former couple Jackman and Furness, who share adopted kids Oscar Maximilian, 24, and Ava Eliot, 19, met on the set of the Australian TV drama Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.

Their bust-up has more of their friends blaming the muscular stud and feeling bad for Furness, sources said.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman pals siding with wife deborra lee furness
Source: MEGA

Jackman is said to be out in the cold when it comes to his old friendship circle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hugh and Debs have been a couple for as long as most everyone has known them, and she was hugely popular so of course everyone is feeling terrible for her," one insider added.

"The way Hugh has treated Debs is is being seriously frowned on and he's not get ting a pass from his friends over it.

"A lot of them are giving him the cold shoulder and the ones that are speaking to him haven't held back in letting him know just how disappointed in him they are."

Broadway's The Greatest Showman star was spotted enjoying time on Australia's famed Bondi Beach with his two grown kids in mid-December, but according to the source, the homecoming wasn't nearly as happy as he expected.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman pals siding with wife deborra lee furness
Source: MEGA

The 'Wolverine' star is also facing backlash in Australia amid his shock split from long-time wife Furness.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
machine gun kelly shooting blanks to win back megan fox

Machine Gun Kelly 'Shooting Blanks' When It Comes to His Fight To Win Back Megan Fox: 'She Wants Him to Admit to EVERY Bit of Cheating Before She Even Considers Taking Him Back!'

timothee chalamet ready to move on from kylie jenner

Timothée Chalamet 'Ready to Move on From Kylie Jenner for an A-List Girlfriend' — As He Now Has 'Pick of Any Woman'

"To say it hasn't been a very pleasant welcome home is the understatement of the year. Hugh's doing his best to just focus on his kids and shake off all the lectures and cold treatment but he's quite wounded over this," an insider added.

"He didn't realize how angry everyone would be with him. He's feeling pretty sheepish, even if he came across being cocky when he arrived."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.