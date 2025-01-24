Hugh Jackman's Pals 'Siding With His Spurned Wife Deborra Lee-Furness' Amid His Romance With New Love Sutton Foster
The way Wolverine hunk Hugh Jackman kicked his longtime actress wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, to the curb after 27 years of marriage has his Aussie pals Down Under growling with disgust and giving him an earful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old triple-threat singer, actor and hoofer ditched Furness, 69, in September 2023 amid rumors he was plunging into a red-hot romance with Sutton Foster, 49, his costur in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
"Hugh's friends in Australia are close to Debs too and they're siding with her in all of this," an insider said.
They added: "Even though Hugh hasn't gone public with Sutton it's an open secret that they're madly in love. It's no wonder Debs feels like she got tossed aside for the younger model."
Former couple Jackman and Furness, who share adopted kids Oscar Maximilian, 24, and Ava Eliot, 19, met on the set of the Australian TV drama Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot the following year.
Their bust-up has more of their friends blaming the muscular stud and feeling bad for Furness, sources said.
"Hugh and Debs have been a couple for as long as most everyone has known them, and she was hugely popular so of course everyone is feeling terrible for her," one insider added.
"The way Hugh has treated Debs is is being seriously frowned on and he's not get ting a pass from his friends over it.
"A lot of them are giving him the cold shoulder and the ones that are speaking to him haven't held back in letting him know just how disappointed in him they are."
Broadway's The Greatest Showman star was spotted enjoying time on Australia's famed Bondi Beach with his two grown kids in mid-December, but according to the source, the homecoming wasn't nearly as happy as he expected.
"To say it hasn't been a very pleasant welcome home is the understatement of the year. Hugh's doing his best to just focus on his kids and shake off all the lectures and cold treatment but he's quite wounded over this," an insider added.
"He didn't realize how angry everyone would be with him. He's feeling pretty sheepish, even if he came across being cocky when he arrived."