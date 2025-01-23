Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster 'Being Pushed to Brink' as His Pals Have 'Abandoned' Him Over Snubbing Wife Deborra-Lee Furness
Hugh Jackman's new romance with Sutton Foster has come at a hefty price as he's now found his friends giving him the cold shoulder.
Earlier this month the couple were spotted showing off major PDA during a date night in Los Angeles, confirming their relationship after months of sizzling rumors Jackman had stepped out on his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness.
Now that the Deadpool & Wolverine actor is head over heels in his new relationship, he's noticed his pals aren't in his corner, a source has claimed.
"Few people back home appreciate the way Hugh kicked his devoted wife to the curb for a stage starlet," the insider said.
They continued: "A lot of his friends are giving him a hard time, and that's been tough for him to take because he's such a sensitive guy. He's really stung by the backlash."
Jackman's close friends are seemingly encouraging the Hollywood star to take step back from his relationship from Foster, as the source claimed: "Hugh's nervous about how bad his damaged reputation is going to get if he rushes into anything too rash with Sutton.
"Flaunting that relationship would be the worst thing he could do. He knows it, and everyone around him knows it."
Jackman and his now ex-wife Furness were married from 1996 to 2023, and adopted two kids during their relationship: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. Their grown kids children are said to be feeling "guilty" of welcoming and getting "too close" to their dad's new girlfriend.
After the movie star received backlash for his PDA outing with Foster, the insider claimed: "... After getting rebuffed by their friends back home he's begun to wonder if he should cool down with the PDA.
"Trouble is, it's difficult for him not to be together with Sutton. She's an incredible person and he's infatuated with her. They click physically and on many other levels."
While Jackman's friends may not be all about his behavior, not everyone is on his ex-wife's side.
Furness is said to be livid her friend Blake Lively is supporting Jackman through the drama, as the It Ends With Us star is said to have known all about her ex's relationship.
The source said: "She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton.
"Truth be told it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they're so different, but she felt they got on just fine."
Another insider previously said Furness discovered both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, "could sense something was brewing between Hugh and Sutton Foster" and failed to inform her.
"... They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him," the source continued.
They added: "Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it."
Meanwhile, Jackson is said to be "lawyering up" in preparation for his divorce fight with Furness, which is expected to cost him over $100million.