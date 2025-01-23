Hugh Jackman's Romance With Sutton Foster 'Being Pushed to Brink' as His Pals Have 'Abandoned' Him Over Snubbing Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Jackman's close friends are seemingly encouraging the Hollywood star to take step back from his relationship from Foster, as the source claimed: "Hugh's nervous about how bad his damaged reputation is going to get if he rushes into anything too rash with Sutton.

"Flaunting that relationship would be the worst thing he could do. He knows it, and everyone around him knows it."

Jackman and his now ex-wife Furness were married from 1996 to 2023, and adopted two kids during their relationship: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. Their grown kids children are said to be feeling "guilty" of welcoming and getting "too close" to their dad's new girlfriend.