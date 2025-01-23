Queen of Mean Ellen DeGeneres 'Taking Out Fury' Over Fresh Bullying Accusations Against Long-Suffering Wife Portia de Rossi
Ellen DeGeneres is hopping mad after former The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky shared her personal tale of embarrassment on the comedian's talk show.
Now, sources have told RadarOnline.com DeGeneres is taking out her fury on her long-suffering wife, Portia de Rossi.
Earlier this month, Fedotowsky, 40, complained DeGeneres, who has turned off several members of her own staff, laughed at her during a 2010 appearance
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ellen has hit the roof, and Portia is taking the brunt of her unleashed anger."
DeGeneres, 67, blasted the complaint, calling it a deliberately false attack on her character and another example of what she sees as a calculated plot that forced her off TV and ruined her reputation.
The insider continued: "At the same time, she knows that fighting back or speaking out will give her haters exactly what they want."
DeGeneres famously quit her Emmy winning talk show in 2022, following a 19 year run, after she was accused of allowing a toxic workplace, and claims that her wholesome image was anything but.
It's all taken an emotional toll on the once cheery star – and her wife.
The insider confided: "Ellen's either sulking and silent, or dumping her unhappiness and stress on Portia, who is trying to support her, but finds it exhausting."
Fedotowsky, who is now married and has taken the last name of her husband Kevin Manno, sat down for a chat with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast.
Birstowe asked her what it was like meeting DeGeneres, a hero of both of theirs, and Fedotowsky's response was blunt.
She said: "It's not that she was mean per se, she just made me feel stupid."
Fedotowsky tried to liven-up her appearance, coming out dancing and grooving, as was the comic's trademark at the time. But she believes that likely backfired.
She added: "She’s talking to people who are crafted, and then here I am, this 24-year-old famous-for-no-reason comes on her show and she’s like, 'I gotta talk to one of these idiots again?'"
Her appearance became so awkward, at one point the host asked her: "Are you drunk?"
Fedotowsky ended: "And instead of her laughing with me, she was laughing at me. I just felt really stupid."
Since the end of her show, and the start of toxic allegations, DeGeneres and de Rossi have fled to the English countryside for a fresh start. But The Bachelorette star's remarks continue to "sour things" between the two, the source revealed.
As DeGeneres stews, friends say she isn't the type to forgive and forget, even if Fedotowsky tried to soften her stance and offered a possible excuse and explanation for DeGeneres's behavior.
"I don't think she's a bad person," the reality star said on the podcast. "I just think that sometimes when you do a job like that all day, every single day for years, you're just kind of over it."
Ellen certainly doesn't seem over what Fedotowsky said, but she knows any sort of retribution or payback would only blow up in her face.
The insider concluded: "Any way you slice it, Ellen comes out looking like burnt toast."