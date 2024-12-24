Hugh Jackman's Children 'Feel Guilty' About 'Getting Too Close' to 'New Girlfriend' Sutton Foster as Actor's Cheating Scandal Rocks Family
Hugh Jackman's cheating scandal has hit his family hard, especially his two children.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star and wife Deborra-Lee Furness split late last year after Jackman was "caught" after an affair with actress Sutton Foster.
The former couple – who were married from 1996 to 2003 – adopted two kids during their relationship: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18. Their children have now found themselves in the middle of a messy split.
A source told Women's Day: “It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close.”
In November, Furness seemingly confirmed her divorce occurred after learning Jackman had stepped out of the marriage.
Furness, from her private Instagram account, gave a like to a post which claimed the movie star was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch" of their relationship.
The post, shared by gossip blogger Tasha Lustig, was also commented on by Furness's friend Amanda de Cadenet, who wrote: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"
A source said at the time: "It's almost a relief that this has come out, especially for Deb. She's had to field so many questions about Sutton [Foster] this past month, it's been incredibly hard on her.
"This was a situation that absolutely broke her heart, her marriage and her family and she's doing everything she can to get over it."
Jackson, 56, and Foster, 49, co-starred in the stage production of The Music Man on Broadway from December 2021 to January 2023. Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October, after denying any romance with the Greatest Showman star.
According to a previous source, Furness noticed early on Jackman and Foster may have been crossing the line.
"She almost couldn't believe it with her own eyes when she saw how close he and Sutton were getting, but she had her suspicions early on," the insider said.
According to the source, the 69-year-old is now in a much better place.
They explained: "(Furness) is rediscovering herself and the sky's the limit. So much of her world has focused on Hugh and the kids, she's trying all kinds of new things, including writing. Even though it will always be hard seeing him with Sutton, she's moved on from her post-divorce blues and at least he tried to be respectful by keeping things a guarded secret with Sutton."
Despite Furness' bright outlook, the exes are in for a fight as Jackman is said to be "lawyering up" in preparation for his divorce fight which is expected to cost him over $100million.
A legal source told RadarOnline.com: "The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra.
"[Jackman is] bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems that there was some crossover in his relationships with Sutton and Deborra. Things could get very ugly, and very expensive, very quickly."
Meanwhile, Furness was left "seething with rage" at Jackman's close friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as the power "could sense something was brewing between Hugh and Sutton Foster".
An insider told RaderOnline.com: "They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him.
"Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it."