Inside Josh Duggar's Christmas Behind Bars Including Peanut Butter Meal and Ping-Pong Tournament as Disgraced Reality Star Serves Sentence in Texas Prison
Forget the frankincense and myrrh - Josh Duggar is stuck with PB&J this Christmas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The disgraced former star of TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On was convicted of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images in December 2021 and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He's expected to remain behind bars until his scheduled release in 2032.
Duggar will have a blue Christmas as an inmate at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas, with very little reason for cheer.
While armchair quarterbacks watch football from their homes, the 36-year-old will have a chance to take part in a singles ping pong tournament. He'll also have access to some board games, including skip-bo and Scattergories.
Fresh baked ham and pie are being replaced as well, according to The U.S. Sun, which revealed the holiday menu starts with hot oatmeal and a piece of whole wheat bread with two packets of jelly for breakfast.
Whole fresh fruit, margarine, skim milk, and coffee with sugar packets will also be offered.
The holiday will be celebrated in a subdued form at lunch, where entrees include a choice of baked or herbed Cornish hen. That'll be accompanied by a scoop of mashed potatoes, corn casserole, and rice with broccoli and cheese.
Dessert will be a sweet relief of holiday pies and fruit.
It's back to bland for dinner, where Duggar will be offered a deli or peanut butter and jelly sandwich, potato chips, and whole wheat bread.
Duggar has a lot to stew over this holiday, as he'll likely be spending the next eight years behind bars after the Supreme Court shot down his latest appeal.
The court's dismissal of Duggar's appeal meant he will remain behind bars until his scheduled release in 2032. Duggar previously petitioned the nation's highest court to review his conviction after it was upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
Duggar requested a new trial in October 2022, arguing that the the investigation was mishandled by federal authorities. Duggar is currently serving his sentence at FCI Seagoville, a low-security correctional facility near Dallas, Texas.
The crushing defeat seems to have taken a mental toll on the former reality star, insiders exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
An insider claimed: "Everyone is walking with a dark cloud over them because Josh is vowing to get even with the people who he feels haven't supported him. He's blaming everybody except himself for the court's decision.
"Meanwhile, he's been wanting to write a tell-all — and now he's got nothing to lose."
The father-of-seven's despicable acts — including the alleged molestation of four of his sisters — led to the cancellation of the family's hit TLC reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, in 2015. His arrest for downloading child pornography in 2021 then torpedoed the family's spin-off series Counting On.
Now, the convicted ex-reality star is expected to wreak more havoc from behind bars.
The source said: "His sisters just want to move on and raise their families. They can forgive Josh for what he did to them, but he won't forgive them for not doing enough to help him during the trial."