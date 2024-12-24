Inside Josh Duggar's Christmas Behind Bars Including Peanut Butter Meal and Ping-Pong Tournament as Disgraced Reality Star Serves Sentence in Texas Prison

Duggar will have a blue Christmas as an inmate at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas, with very little reason for cheer.

While armchair quarterbacks watch football from their homes, the 36-year-old will have a chance to take part in a singles ping pong tournament. He'll also have access to some board games, including skip-bo and Scattergories.

Fresh baked ham and pie are being replaced as well, according to The U.S. Sun, which revealed the holiday menu starts with hot oatmeal and a piece of whole wheat bread with two packets of jelly for breakfast.

Whole fresh fruit, margarine, skim milk, and coffee with sugar packets will also be offered.