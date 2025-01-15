Your tip
Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both Seek Credit for Ceasefire-Hostages Deal Between Israel and Hamas — as President-elect Boasts 'We Have Achieved So Much Without Even Being in The White House'

photo of joe biden and donald trump
Source: MEGA

Biden and Trump each took credit for the ceasefire deal.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

With the announcement of a historic ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict, a brand new battle has erupted over who should get credit for the deal.

Both President Biden and President-Elect Trump are taking victory laps in celebration, each claiming to be the true peacemaker, RadarOnline.com has learned.

israeli fighter jets launch air strikes hezbollah strongholds lebanon
Source: MEGA

The deal ends the 15-month long war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas were said to have reached a temporary ceasefire for 45 days, ending more than a year of relentless fighting and bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

The six-week ceasefire will allow for negotiations to bring about a permanent end to the war

In the meantime, the deal calls for Hamas to release 33 hostages – some alive, some dead – while Israel will open the borders for humanitarian aid and release hundreds of their own Palestinian prisoners.

Nearly 100 people are still captive inside Gaza, including Americans. However, Israel’s military believes at least a third are dead. Among the nearly three-dozen set to be released are women, children, elderly adults, and wounded civilians.

Israeli Hostages Burial
Source: MEGA

33 hostages will be returned to Israel.

Almost as soon as the ceasefire was announced, world leaders jousted for credit.

In a message on X, President Biden boasted: "I laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy.

"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."

However, never one to shy away from applause, President-elect Trump used the news to attack his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris once again: "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."

He added: "This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World! We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!"

joe biden slammed incredibly offensive joke deadly california fires
Source: MEGA

Biden praised his diplomatic efforts.

The tug-of-words between the incoming and outgoing leader was echoed online, where many people debated who was really the one responsible for the deal.

One person tweeted: "Donald Trump hasn't done s--- to get the hostages released, but he's trying to take credit away from President Biden who successfully negotiated the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel. What a shameful man."

Another person noted: "Pathetic little man Donald Trump continues to try to take credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that he didn't negotiate, and MAGA is clapping like seals."

donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump credited his win in November for sparking the deal.

Trump did have his own share of supporters.

One tweeted on his behalf: "Trump said if the hostages 'are not back by the time I get into office, all hell is gonna break out'. Trump is already ending wars that the Biden regime fueled."

A second blasted: "Biden was completely unwilling to put any real pressure on Israel to accept a ceasefire. Trump doesn't care about any of the norms on treating Israel with kid gloves. He wanted a deal. Biden never wanted one enough."

Implementation of the agreement could begin Sunday, when the first group of hostages may be freed, according to a senior U.S. official involved in the talks.

