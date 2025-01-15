Donald Trump and Joe Biden Both Seek Credit for Ceasefire-Hostages Deal Between Israel and Hamas — as President-elect Boasts 'We Have Achieved So Much Without Even Being in The White House'

Almost as soon as the ceasefire was announced, world leaders jousted for credit.

In a message on X, President Biden boasted: "I laid out the precise contours of this plan on May 31, 2024, after which it was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council. It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy.

"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."

However, never one to shy away from applause, President-elect Trump used the news to attack his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris once again: "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."

He added: "This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World! We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!"