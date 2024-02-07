President Biden Appears to Forget Name of 'Hamas' When Asked About Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

When asked how to resolve the situation, Biden explained there are many factors. "This indirectly has a lot to do with the hostage deal and what's going on in the Middle East — the decision on what we do relative to Israel, the decision what we do or in terms of American funding of whether we’re going to engage with the situation in Ukraine," he noted.

Biden was referencing the $118 billion bipartisan border deal which involves tougher border provisions while delivering emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.

"There is some movement, and I don't want to, I don't want to — well, maybe choose my words. There is some movement, there's been a response from the — there's been a response from the opposition but," Biden went on.

"Hamas?" a reporter asked aloud.