President Biden Appears to Forget Name of 'Hamas' When Asked About Ongoing Hostage Negotiations
President Joe Biden seemingly drew a blank when he spoke about the ongoing hostage negotiations in Gaza during a press conference on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The commander-in-chief appeared to forget the name of Hamas until reminded while delivering remarks in the White House.
When asked how to resolve the situation, Biden explained there are many factors. "This indirectly has a lot to do with the hostage deal and what's going on in the Middle East — the decision on what we do relative to Israel, the decision what we do or in terms of American funding of whether we’re going to engage with the situation in Ukraine," he noted.
Biden was referencing the $118 billion bipartisan border deal which involves tougher border provisions while delivering emergency aid to Ukraine and Israel.
"There is some movement, and I don't want to, I don't want to — well, maybe choose my words. There is some movement, there's been a response from the — there's been a response from the opposition but," Biden went on.
"Hamas?" a reporter asked aloud.
"Yes, I'm sorry — from Hamas," replied Biden. "But it seems to be a little over the top. We're not sure where it is. There's a continuing negotiation right now."
Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) was among those who spoke out about the viral video, questioning if the 81-year-old president is still fit to lead the nation just days after news broke that he will be challenging Biden as a Democratic candidate in Wisconsin's April 2 primary.
"I'm attacked for being honest and saying the quiet part out loud — the part DC insiders only do in private," he began a post via X, formerly Twitter. "I admire our President."
"I voted for him and campaigned for him," Phillips continued. "He has visited my home and been gracious to my family and our country. But shame on all of you pretending everything is ok. You are leading us — and him — into a disaster, and you d--- well know it."
Others, meanwhile, spoke out in Biden's defense. "Shame on you for dropping partial clips of a man who has overcome stuttering to such a degree he could become president and be a role model for kids throughout the country," one fired back.
Biden's age and mental acuity have sparked concern amongst voters as he prepares to take on GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, 77.
Prior to his remarks on the hostage situation, his latest flub happened on Sunday when Biden appeared to confuse French President Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, the former president of France who died in 1996, during a campaign speech.
On Tuesday, Biden called out congressional Republicans and suggested they were dodging his border deal out of fear of Trump's reaction. He said that Trump would "rather weaponize this issue than actually solve it," adding "it looks like they're caving."
"Frankly, they owe it to the American people to show some spine and do what they know to be right," he doubled down.
Trump, meanwhile, has continued to speak out loudly against it and declared in a post on Truth Social, "A bad border deal is far worse than no border deal."