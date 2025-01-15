David Schwimmer Tells of Brutally Awkward Encounter With Sir Rod Stewart — Revealing He Once Served Womanizing Rocker Divorce Papers
David Schwimmer has admitted he once served Sir Rod Stewart divorce papers in an incredibly awkward moment.
The actor worked as a server when he was just 18 years old and was put in charge of serving the iconic rocker with the unfortunate bad news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Friends star, now 58, touched on the memory during his appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show: "One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work and my mom said 'You can be a process server for me.'
"My mom was a divorce lawyer, and so I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers... Once, oh man, thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows."
"He knows now. Change your locks, man. He’s vengeful. You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you," Colbert joked in response.
While Schwimmer did not reveal who Stewart was divorcing from at the time, the hitmaker and his first wife, Alana, divorced in 1984 – the same year David would have been 18.
Following his divorce in 1984, the legendary performer went onto marry model Rachel Hunter in 1990. The couple split in 1999 and officially divorced in 2006.
Stewart has been with his current wife, Penny Lancaster, since 2007.
The 80 year old, who has eight kids with five different women, isn't exactly as active in the bedroom as he used to be according to sources.
"He's not the big stud he once was and has to pace himself," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com. "He tires out easily and it's a bummer for him and Penny too."
The source added: "Rod used to need sex on a nightly basis but now it's once a week if he's lucky."
However, while Stewart may not be using up all his energy with his wife, he apparently still has some motivation to party, as he recently sparked concern after photos emerged showing the music star being loaded into the backseat of a limo following an alcohol-fueled night out.
An insider explained: "Rod always prided himself in his ability to pound down his drinks with the best of them. But now people are afraid of the cumulative damage he's done to himself.
"Rod's gotta realize that continued drinking will only wreck his reputation and his health. It stops being cute when you're nearly 80."
However, the dad-of-eight admitted in a 2024 interview he is still all about partying it up: "You're talking to the Rod Stewart, mate. We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us – really great musicians – and I make them drink. We absolutely love it."
He added: "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy.”