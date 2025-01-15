David Schwimmer Tells of Brutally Awkward Encounter With Sir Rod Stewart — Revealing He Once Served Womanizing Rocker Divorce Papers

The Friends star, now 58, touched on the memory during his appearance on Stephen Colbert's The Late Show: "One summer after my freshman year in college, I was just looking for work and my mom said 'You can be a process server for me.'

"My mom was a divorce lawyer, and so I was the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers... Once, oh man, thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart. I don’t even know if he knows. I don’t think he knows."

"He knows now. Change your locks, man. He’s vengeful. You could theoretically run into Rod Stewart sometime and now he knows to punch you," Colbert joked in response.