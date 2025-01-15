As panicked Americans speculate about the origins of the mysterious drones swarming the evening skies of Northern New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal the TRUTH behind the terrifying unidentified aircraft.

A high-level security expert said the van-sized night fliers are top secret, American-made armored drones being tested by America's military in preparation for an all-out war with China.

"The president determined if the Chinese invaded Taiwan, one of the things the Taiwanese can use to defend themselves is U.S. drone technology," the insider revealed.