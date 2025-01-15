Your tip
Truth Finally Revealed About Drones Plaguing U.S.: How They Are 'Training for War' As 'Armored Fighters Against China'

truth finally revealed about drones plaguing us
Source: MEGA

The drones spotted across the U.S. are feared to have been armed fighting weapons on trials for conflict against China.

Jan. 15 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As panicked Americans speculate about the origins of the mysterious drones swarming the evening skies of Northern New Jersey, RadarOnline.com can reveal the TRUTH behind the terrifying unidentified aircraft.

A high-level security expert said the van-sized night fliers are top secret, American-made armored drones being tested by America's military in preparation for an all-out war with China.

"The president determined if the Chinese invaded Taiwan, one of the things the Taiwanese can use to defend themselves is U.S. drone technology," the insider revealed.

truth finally revealed about drones plaguing us
Source: MEGA

Xi Jinping's Taiwan ambitions are said to have sparked the U.S. drone 'tests'.

"These drones are armed to the teeth – and they are BIG. But you can't really deploy them to Taiwan without them being successfully tested and the datal evaluated."

The insider explained the ominous orbs are just prototypes, and the aircraft are being down at night because they need to home in on moving objects for the military to gauge their performance and the traffic-packed New Jersey Turnpike offers "perfect simulation targets".

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, intelligence sources said China is hell-bent on global domination – starting with the reclamation of Taiwan in a full-scale invasion and the communist country's president, Xi Jinping, is gearing up for war.

truth finally revealed about drones plaguing us
Source: MEGA

Van-sized, armored military drones swarm skies near Trump's Bedminster Golf Course.

"It's almost inevitable there will be no resolution between the two nations- aside from military conflict", retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said.

Vallely warned Xi is "inching closer and closer" to encroaching on Taiwan – and the island will "almost assuredly be obliged to defend its democracy".

truth finally revealed about drones plaguing us
Source: MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA

Retired General Vallely warns conflict with China over Taiwan is inching closer to reality.

America recently approved a $2 billion arms sales package to Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missiles and heavily armored drones capable of striking mainland China.

The insider said the prototypes spotted in New Jersey are being deployed from Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck and submarines off the coast near Asbury Park.

Initial spooky drone sightings were reported in November near President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster Golf Course and nearby Picatinny Arsenal – a U.S. military research facility.

truth finally revealed about drones plaguing us
Source: MEGA

The U.S. has approved a $2billion arms sale to Taiwan, including drones designed to counter threats from mainland China.

The FBI has since been deluged with more than 5,000 calls about UFOs in the New York tri-state area. RadarOnline previously reported there have been unfounded charges that the drones were dispatched from an Iranian mothership in the Atlantic Ocean. Yet, President Joe Biden's administration and Trump – are downplaying the unsettling sightings.

"The government knows what is happening," Trump confidently claimed. "Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it's a garage they can go right into that."

