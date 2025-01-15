Tom Cruise's First Girlfriend Reveals How 'Top Gun' Star Was 'Shy, Skinny Boy' Who 'Barely Knew How to Kiss'

For decades, millions of women have called Tom Cruise the sexiest man alive – but his first girlfriend remembers him as a bashful, skinny teenage boy she taught how to kiss.

RadarOnline.com can reveal while the Top Gun star is notoriously tight-lipped, Laurie Hobbs is kissing and telling all about her relationship with the star.

"And although he was awkward, young Tom was a fast learner," she said.

Her unforgettable first date with Cruise was back in 1978 when the actor, then 15, was a sophomore at St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Ky.