Disney World Issues Apology Following 'Racist' High School Dance Routine, 'We Regret It Took Place'

Walt Disney World has recently issued an apology for a dance routine performed at their amusement park in which a high school drill team reportedly put on a performance that some are calling “racist” for emphasizing Native American stereotypes and alleged cultural appropriation.

According to The Post, Orlando, Florida’s Disney World issued the apology on Friday just days after Texas’ Port Neches-Groves High School Indianettes performed a dance at the park that not only included chants of “Scalp ’em, Indians, scalp ’em” but also reportedly showcased the all-girl dance squad dressed in purple and white fringe while dancing like Native Americans.