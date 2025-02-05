Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Bianca Censori's MOTHER Hits Out In Wake of Daughter's Naked Grammys Shocker: 'We're Just Normal People Living Our Lives as Privately as We Can'

Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's mom is the first person from her family to respond to the model's naked stunt.

Feb. 5 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bianca Censori's mother had some harsh words to tell critics following her famous daughter's shock appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, Bianca went all naked alongside her controversial rapper husband, Kanye West, in an unexpected red carpet cameo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori grammy awards dress truth puper kanye west
Source: MEGA

Bianca's mother, Alexandra, had some words following backlash for her daughter's shocking Grammys appearance with Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca's lack of clothes left fans buzzing, with most bashing the 30-year-old for not covering up. However, her mom Alexandra has since defended her daughter.

She told Daily Mail Australia: "We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can."

"I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," Alexandra added.

Alexandra did not comment on Bianca's much-talked about relationship with West.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori alyssiacensori ig
Source: @ALYSSIA.CENSORI/INSTAGRAM

Alexandra is the first member from the Censori family to comment on the much-talked about Grammys moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Alexandra's name previously popped up in the news back in October 2024, when West's now former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, exposed several alleged secrets surrounding the Yeezy founder in her sexual assault lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, she revealed alleged text messages she was shown of West reportedly saying he wanted to sleep with his partners' mothers, something Pisciotta claimed was an "obsession."

Pisciotta claimed the text was between West and Bianca, who was just his girlfriend at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
bianca censori grammys
Source: MEGA

Bianca and West were originally believed to have been 'escorted' out of the event following their stunt.

Article continues below advertisement

The 47-year-old allegedly messaged Bianca on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to have sex with her mother, who was visiting from Australia at the time.

Pisciotta also claimed West showed her another message he planned to send to Bianca in the same exchange – in which he clarified he wanted the Australian model to "watch" him have sex with her mom.

Pisciotta sued the Heartless hitmaker in June 2024, accusing her former boss of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. She later accused West of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a studio session.

Article continues below advertisement

West previously slammed Pisciotta's allegations as “baseless," and a hearing was set for January 29. It has since been delayed to March 27.

In November 2024, Pisciotta's lawyer, Mark Koorenny, said West had been "out of the country" and accused the entertainer of "evading service [of a subpoena]."

In response, West's lawyers have denied this allegation.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west forced bianca censori naked grammys still choosing outfits
Source: MEGA

The model will not be facing legal consequences for going naked in public.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Gisele Bündchen

BREAKING: Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth! Supermodel Has First Child With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Lover Joaquim Valente 2 Years After Tom Brady Split — Following Her Ex's 'Downward Spiral' Over Her New Romance

diddy mega photo

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit With MORE Horrific Abuse Allegations As He Languishes in Jail: Astonishingly Graphic Lawsuit Accuses 'Sex Beast' Rapper of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting 2 Women At Trump Hotel

Article continues below advertisement

As for West and Bianca, the couple's latest stunt set off a firestorm of rage, with some believing she had been "forced" to appear naked.

A source told RadarOnline.com of West: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.

"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"

However, Bianca's friends have shot down this claim, as one said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.

"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false."

Despite going naked at the Grammys, Bianca will not face legal consequences.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.