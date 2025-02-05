Bianca Censori's MOTHER Hits Out In Wake of Daughter's Naked Grammys Shocker: 'We're Just Normal People Living Our Lives as Privately as We Can'
Bianca Censori's mother had some harsh words to tell critics following her famous daughter's shock appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
On Sunday night, Bianca went all naked alongside her controversial rapper husband, Kanye West, in an unexpected red carpet cameo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bianca's lack of clothes left fans buzzing, with most bashing the 30-year-old for not covering up. However, her mom Alexandra has since defended her daughter.
She told Daily Mail Australia: "We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can."
"I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," Alexandra added.
Alexandra did not comment on Bianca's much-talked about relationship with West.
Alexandra's name previously popped up in the news back in October 2024, when West's now former personal assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, exposed several alleged secrets surrounding the Yeezy founder in her sexual assault lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, she revealed alleged text messages she was shown of West reportedly saying he wanted to sleep with his partners' mothers, something Pisciotta claimed was an "obsession."
Pisciotta claimed the text was between West and Bianca, who was just his girlfriend at the time.
The 47-year-old allegedly messaged Bianca on September 28, 2022, saying he wanted to have sex with her mother, who was visiting from Australia at the time.
Pisciotta also claimed West showed her another message he planned to send to Bianca in the same exchange – in which he clarified he wanted the Australian model to "watch" him have sex with her mom.
Pisciotta sued the Heartless hitmaker in June 2024, accusing her former boss of sexual harassment, breach of contract, and wrongful termination. She later accused West of drugging and sexually assaulting her at a studio session.
West previously slammed Pisciotta's allegations as “baseless," and a hearing was set for January 29. It has since been delayed to March 27.
In November 2024, Pisciotta's lawyer, Mark Koorenny, said West had been "out of the country" and accused the entertainer of "evading service [of a subpoena]."
In response, West's lawyers have denied this allegation.
BREAKING: Gisele Bündchen Gives Birth! Supermodel Has First Child With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Lover Joaquim Valente 2 Years After Tom Brady Split — Following Her Ex's 'Downward Spiral' Over Her New Romance
As for West and Bianca, the couple's latest stunt set off a firestorm of rage, with some believing she had been "forced" to appear naked.
A source told RadarOnline.com of West: "It is very controlling and desperately sad. He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand but all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show.
"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?"
However, Bianca's friends have shot down this claim, as one said: "Bianca is not being forced at all. She is a willing participant in this, and she is not controlled by Kanye. They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.
"Ye is empowering Bianca, and Bianca loves this. They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false."
Despite going naked at the Grammys, Bianca will not face legal consequences.