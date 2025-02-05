EXCLUSIVE: LAPD Says Bianca Censori Will NOT Face Indecent Exposure Rap For Strutting Naked in Front of World — Despite Brazenly Breaking Law
Breast-baring Bianca Censori will not face legal consequences for wearing a completely see-through dress on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Los Angeles Police Department said no one who was at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening made any formal complaints about Kanye West's wife's tacky outfit despite her potentially breaking California's indecent exposure laws, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sources also pointed out that the annual awards show was a private event.
Censori's could have attracted a charge of indecent exposure, but this requires "willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse," LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula explained.
"It's theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident," Oguntula added, noting that the district attorney’s office would have to make that call.
Both Anschutz Entertainment Group, Inc. (AEG Worldwide) and the Recording Academy had security personnel on-site when West and Censori arrived for music's biggest night.
Sources connected to event organizers went on to insist to the outlet that the rapper-turned-fashion designer was an invited guest who made it clear he wanted to walk the carpet.
The Yeezy founder wore his go-to all-black ensemble with sunglasses and a diamond chain, while Censori— showed up in a black floor-length fur coat.
While posing for photographers, however, the 30-year-old turned around and dropped her coat, exposing her entire butt in a sheer minidress.
A lip reader told how West encouraged Censori to "make a scene."
"Drop it behind you and then turn,” he supposedly demanded before she disrobed.
She then turned back around and put everything on display, as she was not wearing any undergarments.
West is now choosing all his wife's "clothes" so the couple can grab as much publicity as possible to save his fading brand.
Last month, he still claimed to be a billionaire two years after he lost $2billion in one day.
Despite facing multiple lawsuits from former staffers – and having lucrative brand deals axed over antisemitic comments – the embattled rapper insisted he was still mega-rich thanks to his Yeezy brand and music career.
West, 47, who has gone by "Ye" for years, took to Instagram to flaunt his net worth to his 20.5 million followers.
The post read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."
His post went on to explain the mouthwatering amount was "based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."
The caption simply read, "LAA LA LA LA" – seemingly a nod to the opening lyrics of his hit song Can't Tell Me Nothing, which begins, "La, la, la-la. Wait 'til I get my money right."
His post appeared to suggest he's bounced back from financial problems he was suffering just two short years ago when he claimed he was "two months away" from having to declare bankruptcy after Adidas axed their partnership with Yeezy following unhinged rants from the rapper – and claims he made antisemitic comments to employees – costing him $2billion in one day.