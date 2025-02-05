EXCLUSIVE: LAPD Says Bianca Censori Will NOT Face Indecent Exposure Rap For Strutting Naked in Front of World — Despite Brazenly Breaking Law

Los Angeles Police Department said no one who was at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday evening made any formal complaints about Kanye West's wife's tacky outfit despite her potentially breaking California's indecent exposure laws, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Breast-baring Bianca Censori will not face legal consequences for wearing a completely see-through dress on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.

LAPD said nobody has filed a complaint about Censori's stunt yet.

The sources also pointed out that the annual awards show was a private event.

Censori's could have attracted a charge of indecent exposure, but this requires "willful public exposure of one’s genitals with the specific intent to offend or sexually arouse," LA-based lawyer Andrea Oguntula explained.

"It's theoretically possible but unlikely she’ll face any criminal prosecution for this incident," Oguntula added, noting that the district attorney’s office would have to make that call.