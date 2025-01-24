Scandal-Plagued Kanye West Insists He's STILL a Billionaire Despite Mass of Legal Bills — And Two Years After Losing '$2Bn in a DAY' and Being 'Months From Bankruptcy'

Ye's caption simply read, "LAA LA LA LA," seemingly a nod to the opening lyrics of his hit song Can't Tell Me Nothing, which begins "La, la, la-la. Wait 'til I get my money right."

His post appeared to suggest he's bounced back from financial problems he was suffering just two short years ago when he claimed he was "two months away" from having to declare bankruptcy after Adidas axed their partnership with Yeezy following unhinged rants from the rapper – and claims he made antisemitic comments to employees – costing him $2 billion in one day.

He then claimed he spent $7 million on producing his album Vultures, as well as a Super Bowl ad, in a desperate effort to rebuild his brand.