Scandal-Plagued Kanye West Insists He's STILL a Billionaire Despite Mass of Legal Bills — And Two Years After Losing '$2Bn in a DAY' and Being 'Months From Bankruptcy'

Kanye West claims he's a billionaire two years after saying he was on the brink of bankruptcy.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kanye West has revealed his updated net worth two years after he lost $2 billion in one day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite facing multiple lawsuits from former staffers – and having lucrative brand deals axed over antisemitic comments – the embattled rapper insisted he's still a billionaire thanks to his Yeezy brand and music career.

West, 47, who now goes by "Ye," took to Instagram on Friday, January 24, to flaunt his net worth to his 20.5 million followers.

The post read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."

His post went on to explain the mouthwatering amount was "based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."

Ye's caption simply read, "LAA LA LA LA," seemingly a nod to the opening lyrics of his hit song Can't Tell Me Nothing, which begins "La, la, la-la. Wait 'til I get my money right."

His post appeared to suggest he's bounced back from financial problems he was suffering just two short years ago when he claimed he was "two months away" from having to declare bankruptcy after Adidas axed their partnership with Yeezy following unhinged rants from the rapper – and claims he made antisemitic comments to employees – costing him $2 billion in one day.

He then claimed he spent $7 million on producing his album Vultures, as well as a Super Bowl ad, in a desperate effort to rebuild his brand.

At the time, Ye confessed: "I'm just be honest with y'all. I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it (the album and the Super Bowl advert)."

As his finances began to dwindle down to nothing, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, moved to Italy.

He explained: "We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived through the cancellation. We're back number one."

Meanwhile, multiple lawsuits are now threatening his legacy – and bank account – once again.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Bound 2 rapper has been accused of rape and sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed by his ex-assistant.

Ye also faces lawsuits over his failed private Christian school, Donda Academy.

In April 2023, former Donda Academy teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing Ye's school of "multiple health and safety violations, as well as unlawful educational practices."

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, a former teacher joined Byers and Hailey as a plaintiff. The lawsuit is set to go to trial in April.

In July 2023, Isaiah Meadows filed a separate lawsuit against Donda Academy, alleging he was fired in retaliation after he voiced concerns about safety issues.

A third lawsuit against Ye's school was filed in 2024 by former Yeezy and Donda Academy employee Trevor Phillips, alleging a hostile workplace environment and emotional distress. Phillips' lawsuit alone is seeking $35,000 for retaliation, discrimination, and a hostile work environment, among other claims.

