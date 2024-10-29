Unclassy Act: Kanye West Accused of Wanting Pupils at His Failed Donda Academy To 'Sit Through Lessons on Shooting Guns and Marching'

Hailey, who has a trial date set for April 2025, added: "It came up kinda early when I first got there, kinda wanting to know how I felt about the kids learning to march, and how I felt about the kids taking gun classes and rifle classes.

"And I'm thinking that is not gonna happen if I'm here, that's not acceptable, it's not necessary, and what does that have to do with education?"

"Teaching these kids to march, to be honest with you I kind of got like Hitler vibes around that or real bizarre things", Hailey claimed to The Sun.