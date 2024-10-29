Your tip
Unclassy Act: Kanye West Accused of Wanting Pupils at His Failed Donda Academy To 'Sit Through Lessons on Shooting Guns and Marching'

Composite of Kanye West and Donda Academy
Source: MEGA

Donda Academy may have had a bizarre curriculum.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

The veil is being lifted off of Kanye West's Donda Academy and it's a horror show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the controversial rapper wanted students at his failed school to learn all about shooting guns and marching, according to a former teacher at the academy.

broke kanye west
Source: MEGA

West was all about wanting kids at Donda Academy to learn about shooting guns, according to an ex teacher.

Cecilia Hailey, who is suing West for wrongful termination, described the school as a "zoo", and claimed: "He did want the children to learn marching. He wanted all the children to be educated in how to carry a gun, how to shoot a gun.

"I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm not having my third graders out learning how to shoot rifles, absolutely not.'"

kanye west accused wanting pupils at donda academy to learn about guns
Source: MEGA

A lawsuit claims there was also a bullying issue at the failed private school.

Hailey, who has a trial date set for April 2025, added: "It came up kinda early when I first got there, kinda wanting to know how I felt about the kids learning to march, and how I felt about the kids taking gun classes and rifle classes.

"And I'm thinking that is not gonna happen if I'm here, that's not acceptable, it's not necessary, and what does that have to do with education?"

"Teaching these kids to march, to be honest with you I kind of got like Hitler vibes around that or real bizarre things", Hailey claimed to The Sun.

Hailey said: "I don't know what he's thinking. I don't know where he thinks children fit in this," and called the hitmaker "delusional".

She added: "We're not talking about adults here, we're talking about eight-year-olds, twelve-year-olds, 15-year-olds."

broke kanye west
Source: MEGA

The former teacher, Cecilia Hailey, called the controversial rapper 'delusional' for his wants.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

According to Hailey, there was apparently also a bullying problem at the Christian private school.

She claimed: "There was a lot of bullying. Kids were getting physical; they would fight, the bigger kids would fight the little kids. So you might have a fourth grader hitting on a kindergarten or a first grader. We had kids hiding under tables because they were afraid. It was mayhem, really.

"There were armed guards outside, but the kids were not safe inside."

However, Hailey is not the only person suing West as another ex teacher is also involved in the lawsuit and shared the same claims.

They claimed: "He was going to teach the kids how to survive in the wilderness, hunting, camping, and how to load and shoot firearms", and added the secret school was looking for a person who would teach tactical and military skills.

kanye west accused wanting pupils at donda academy to learn about guns
Source: MEGA

West previously denied the claims when the lawsuit was first filed in 2023.

The music star denied the shocking claims in the lawsuit when it was first filed last year before his lawyer dropped out.

In a separate lawsuit, West has also been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. According to an updated lawsuit filed by Pisciotta this month, the rapper allegedly drugged and raped her during a party hosted by Sean "P Diddy" Combs.

Pisciotta first sued West in June 2024, accusing him of stalking and sexual harassment. In the latest court filing, Pisciotta claims he escalated his misconduct by sexually assaulting her after giving her a spiked drink at a high-profile party in 2021.

The lawsuit details how Pisciotta struggled to recall the events of that night but remembers feeling "less in control of her body and speech".

Pisciotta later confronted West, who allegedly confessed to drugging her, laughing when she told him she had no memory of the assault.

