Daniel Day-Lewis 'Being Pushed Out of Retirement' by 'Frustrated' Wife Rebecca Miller — As She 'Can't Stand Him Moping Around the House'
Daniel Day-Lewis will find himself back on the big screen due to his wife, Rebecca Miller, being sick of watching the actor simply lounge around their home.
The iconic movie star called it quits from Hollywood in 2017 after an illustrious career, but he's coming back for more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "Daniel's a craftsman who loves to work with his hands, so he's kept busy all these years, but he was also getting on Rebecca's nerves."
During the three-time Oscar winner's seven year retirement he has only been seen in public a handful of times, but Miller is hoping he finds himself outside of their home more often in the future.
"Rebecca didn't believe that Daniel's reclusiveness was good for them, and she needed to get some space because he was driving her crazy," the insider said, and added the private couple desperately need space.
The source claimed: "They were so on top of each other, she was ready to explode. She really believes his return to acting is not only good for the fans – but also for their marriage."
Day-Lewis and Miller tied the knot in 1996, and they share sons Ronan and Cashel. The Hollywood legend is also a dad to son Gabriel from a previous relationship with actress Isabelle Adjani.
In October 2024, it was reported Day-Lewis was set to return to the industry in the film Anemone, directed by his 26-year-old son Ronan , from a script the two co-wrote together.
“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features Chairman Peter Kujawski said at the time, and added adding the father-son duo “have written a truly exceptional script.”
Day-Lewis had previously been open about wanting to quit acting for good, as back in 2017 he made clear: "I didn’t want to get sucked back into another project.
"All my life, I’ve mouthed off about how I should stop acting, and I don’t know why it was different this time, but the impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion. It was something I had to do.”
Day-Lewis is considered one of the greatest actors of all time having won three Academy Awards. The star's final Oscar came for his performance as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg's 2012 film Lincoln.
Day-Lewis previously opened up and revealed how it was to find the right voice to play the late president.
He said: "Well you look for the clues, as with any aspect of the work. You begin with the places that would have made a huge difference in his life. Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois, and the counties that he came from."
"There are some early recordings, but no contemporary recordings – lucky for me, so no one can say positively that it’s not what he sounded like,” he added with a laugh.