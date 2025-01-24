"Rebecca didn't believe that Daniel's reclusiveness was good for them, and she needed to get some space because he was driving her crazy," the insider said, and added the private couple desperately need space.

The source claimed: "They were so on top of each other, she was ready to explode. She really believes his return to acting is not only good for the fans – but also for their marriage."

Day-Lewis and Miller tied the knot in 1996, and they share sons Ronan and Cashel. The Hollywood legend is also a dad to son Gabriel from a previous relationship with actress Isabelle Adjani.

In October 2024, it was reported Day-Lewis was set to return to the industry in the film Anemone, directed by his 26-year-old son Ronan , from a script the two co-wrote together.