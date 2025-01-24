Goldie Hawn Sparks Shock With 'Bloated, Distorted, Puss-Filled Face' After Brutal Range of Secret Ops — Including Facelifts, Filler, Lower Eyelid Surgery… and Nose Job!'

RadarOnline.com can report the iconic Hollywood actress "has had facelifts, fillers, lower eyelid surgery, and a nose job."

Goldie Hawn has sparked concern with her "bloated, distorted, puss-filled face" after undergoing a brutal range of secret operations.

The 79-year-old actress has never admitted to undergoing any plastic surgery.

And friends close to the actress might agree, as they were left "shocked" by her appearance during a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado .

The 79-year-old actress has never admitted to undergoing any plastic surgery – but surgeons, who haven't worked with the star, think she secretly had a few procedures .

"She hasn't admitted to any regrets over her appearance, but she's clearly gone too far."

A source close to the actress said: " Goldie lives a healthy lifestyle , but she's at the point of no return when it comes to her face.

A cosmetic surgeon spoke about Hawn's dramatic appearance change over the years.

A cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Yoel Shahar, spoke about Hawn's dramatic appearance change over the years.

The doctor stated: "You look at photos from 10 years ago when it appeared that Goldie had a facelift with blepharoplasty, and she looked decent.

"But now, she looks like she probably had a secondary facelift as well as excessive fillers in her cheeks, and the negative results are evident."

Even a London-based surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, agreed with the statements and added: "Celebs often feel the need to maintain their young image.

"That's led Goldie to a facelift that doesn't suit her."