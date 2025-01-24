Goldie Hawn Sparks Shock With 'Bloated, Distorted, Puss-Filled Face' After Brutal Range of Secret Ops — Including Facelifts, Filler, Lower Eyelid Surgery… and Nose Job!'
Goldie Hawn has sparked concern with her "bloated, distorted, puss-filled face" after undergoing a brutal range of secret operations.
RadarOnline.com can report the iconic Hollywood actress "has had facelifts, fillers, lower eyelid surgery, and a nose job."
The 79-year-old actress has never admitted to undergoing any plastic surgery – but surgeons, who haven't worked with the star, think she secretly had a few procedures.
And friends close to the actress might agree, as they were left "shocked" by her appearance during a recent trip to Aspen, Colorado.
A source close to the actress said: "Goldie lives a healthy lifestyle, but she's at the point of no return when it comes to her face.
"She hasn't admitted to any regrets over her appearance, but she's clearly gone too far."
A cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Yoel Shahar, spoke about Hawn's dramatic appearance change over the years.
The doctor stated: "You look at photos from 10 years ago when it appeared that Goldie had a facelift with blepharoplasty, and she looked decent.
"But now, she looks like she probably had a secondary facelift as well as excessive fillers in her cheeks, and the negative results are evident."
Even a London-based surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva, agreed with the statements and added: "Celebs often feel the need to maintain their young image.
"That's led Goldie to a facelift that doesn't suit her."
As previously reported in late 2024, Hawn and her main man Kurt Russell "embarked on a complete transformation."
After being spotted out back in 2021 with a "wrinkled beach body" and a "potbelly" – the couple decided to revamp their image.
Fast-forward a few years later, the actress and Russell looked picture-perfect when they stepped out together at a Goldie Hawn Foundation gala back in September 2024.
New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar said at the time: "It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and neck lift.
"She's also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger."
Dr. Charles Runels also noted Hawn appears to have had fillers in her cheeks and lips — as well as Botox injections to relax her forehead and keep her eyes open wider.
As for Hawn's main squeeze, according to longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, Russell "looks like he's lost 30 pounds of excess belly fat."
However, Shahar suggested Russell's streamlined silhouette may have been acquired with help from Ozempic – which can reduce intra-abdominal fat that liposuction can't address.