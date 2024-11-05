Speaking with The Guardian, Anjelica Huston shared not having a child "was probably for the best."

She said: “I would probably have been miserable. When I talk about my mother and not wanting to echo that relationship, I think it would’ve probably been very much the same way. I would have been a stay-at-home mum, and he’d have been off, doing what he did. And that’s never really been me, either. I’m too noisy. I suck up too much air, myself.”

The Addams Family actress was married to Robert Graham from 1992 until his death in 2008.