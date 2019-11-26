Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nikki Bella's Family Think It's A 'Blessing' She Called Off Wedding To John Cena WWE star has 'never been happier than she is right now,' family insider tells Radar.

Nikki Bella’s family is relieved that she never got married to pro wrestler John Cena, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The 36-year-old’s tumultuous split from John, 42, played out in front of the world on her and twin sister Brie’s hit E! show Total Bellas in 2018. As Radar readers recall, Nikki called off the wedding not once but twice after years of waiting for John to come around and agree to marriage and babies.

Now, a family source close to the twins revealed Nikki has “never been happier than she is right now” with her new boyfriend and former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki’s close family members believe her relationship with Artem is a sign that her relationship with John was “not meant to be.”

“Nikki is a very happy woman right now,” said the family insider, adding that it’s “a blessing” that her wedding to Cena “never happened.”

“She’s found her true happiness,” the source continued.

Nikki and John came under fire in 2018 after reports claimed their breakup was a publicity stunt.

The family source added that while Nikki’s relatives “wish the best” for John, they’re relieved he and Nikki “didn’t go that far.”

“It was good it ended before a wedding. She’s just blessed that it happened this way. When she does decide to marry, it’ll be a first, true wedding,” the source continued.

As Radar readers know, Nikki is often gushing about her relationship with her professional dancer boyfriend on her social media accounts. The couple just joined Nikki’s family members on a birthday trip to France for the twins.

“The happiest birthday to my beautiful Nicole may this be very special filled with lots of love, I love you so so much,” Artem captioned a photo of Nikki on her 36th birthday on November 21.