Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Escorted Out of 2025 Grammys Awards By Police' — After Rapper's Wife Bares It All In A Nearly Nude Red Carpet Look

On Sunday, February 2, the rapper, 47, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, hit the red carpet with his wife, 30.

He opted for a simple look by wearing a black shirt, pants, sunglasses, and a chain.

Censori started walking the red carpet in a massive fur coat, and then after taking it off, she was nearly nude in a completely sheer dress.

According to the DailyMail, the couple was "escorted out by police" after posing on the red carpet.