Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'Escorted Out of 2025 Grammys Awards By Police' — After Rapper's Wife Bares It All In A Nearly Nude Red Carpet Look
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori has bared it all in a nearly nude red carpet look at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
RadarOnline.com can report the controversial couple allegedly showed up "uninvited" and were "escorted out" of the event.
On Sunday, February 2, the rapper, 47, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, hit the red carpet with his wife, 30.
He opted for a simple look by wearing a black shirt, pants, sunglasses, and a chain.
Censori started walking the red carpet in a massive fur coat, and then after taking it off, she was nearly nude in a completely sheer dress.
According to the DailyMail, the couple was "escorted out by police" after posing on the red carpet.
After photos started circulating of the pair, social media users bashed their appearance – and outfits.
One user wrote: "Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are desperate clowns. This is what woke Hollywood has come to."
Another said: "If someone doesn’t consent to seeing you naked….That is called INDECENT EXPOSURE and it is a CRIME. I never consented to seeing this woman naked and I’m sure a lot of people with their children watching didn't either. This is really disturbing."
A third tweeted: "Kanye and his wife Bianca Censori at the #Grammys Wait, How is this allowed? This is illegal right?"
A fourth added: "Every single time I see something about Bianca Censori is because she's naked for no reason."
Since marrying the rapper in December 2022 – Censori has had a handful of jaw-dropping outfits while running errands or even just going to the movies with her husband.
And one person who isn't okay with the risque outfits is West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the reality star queen is "mortified" over Censori's daring looks and even threatened to restrict the rapper's access to their kids unless he shapes up.
A source shared: "Kim has let Kanye know she's going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart. They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers.
"Kim has her lawyers on standby and will make trouble for Kanye unless he does what he's told. The trouble is, Kanye never does what he's told. He moves to the erratic beat of his own drum. But Kim will follow through with her threats if push comes to shove."
The insider added: "Kim believes Kanye is exploiting his new wife to make Kim jealous.
"She's even considering meeting with her look-alike replacement... to try to talk sense into her."
Kardashian and West share custody of their four children - North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.