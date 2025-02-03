Trevor Noah Slammed For 'Tasteless' and 'Unnecessary' Joke about 'Illegal Immigrants' In 2025 Grammy Awards Opening Monologue — 'Get This Clown Off My Screen'
Trevor Noah got off to a poor start as host of The Grammy Awards, RadarOnline.com can report, after making a controversial joke about "illegal immigrants."
The host kicked off "Music's Biggest Night" in what many called bad taste.
The Grammy Awards started with a rousing tribute to the host city, Los Angeles, which is still reeling from the aftermath of a series of deadly and destructive wildfires.
But the feel-good atmosphere did not last long before Noah's risky and ill-received joke.
At the start of his monologue, Noah explained the Grammy award process: "We’re going to be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the recording academy."
After a quick pause, he added: "And 20 million illegal immigrants."
The joke barely garnered any chuckles inside the venue, and several stars seemed to be rolling their eyes in disagreement with the barb.
Online, the response was not any better.
One person tweeted: "Trevor Noah making 'illegal immigrant' jokes in 2025! Get this clown off my screen!"
Another echoed: "Trevor Noah, what was that about illegal immigrants? Like dude, read the room…."
While a third blasted: "Watching the Grammys is brutal because I have to watch Trevor Noah be insufferable."
Illegal immigrants have been at the forefront of Donald Trump's first few weeks as president. Last week, Immigration officials concluded a swarm of nationwide raids that removed thousands of criminals – and the White House praised ICE for capturing some of the most dangerous offenders.
The Trump Administration has been escalating deportations and arrests of illegal migrants in sanctuary cities like Chicago and San Francisco, aiming to meet higher detention quotas.
ICE has also been directed to increase daily arrests from a few hundred to 1,200-1,500.
All jokes aside, this year's Grammys took on what the Recording Academy called a "renewed sense of purpose."
The show's status had been in doubt, as many of the honorees continue to fight to protect their homes against the raging fires. Producers of the show recognized the challenges many Southern California residents are facing.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement: "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."
The note continued: "In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned.
"This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.
"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."