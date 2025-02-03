Trevor Noah Slammed For 'Tasteless' and 'Unnecessary' Joke about 'Illegal Immigrants' In 2025 Grammy Awards Opening Monologue — 'Get This Clown Off My Screen'

All jokes aside, this year's Grammys took on what the Recording Academy called a "renewed sense of purpose."

The show's status had been in doubt, as many of the honorees continue to fight to protect their homes against the raging fires. Producers of the show recognized the challenges many Southern California residents are facing.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees, said in a joint statement: "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This city is our home, and we mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days."

The note continued: "In close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources, the 67th Grammy Awards telecast on CBS on Feb. 2 will proceed as planned.

"This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.

"In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles."