Reese Witherspoon Breaks Silence Over Whether 'Very Dear Friend' Kate Winslet Is A-list Star Who 'Hates' Her Over Speech Roast Blunder

Witherspoon's offhand comment sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with many speculating that the actress in question was none other than Winslet, leading to the viral theory of a secret rift between the two Hollywood icons.

The Legally Blonde actress cleared the air on Saturday, February 1, and took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight, writing: "Hey guys… just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet.

"We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

In a follow-up post, the two-time Golden Globe winner added, "This is completely UNTRUE... so silly!"