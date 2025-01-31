VERY Famous A-List Actress Who 'Hates' Reese Witherspoon After She Roasted Her at Awards Ceremony 'Revealed' by Fans
A famous actress who "hates" Reese Witherspoon after she roasted her at an awards ceremony has been "revealed" by fans.
RadarOnline.com can report how the Legally Blonde star fueled speculation after saying an unnamed actress stopped being her friend after she "roasted" her in a speech at an awards event.
In an interview with People, Witherspoon told the story about a speech she made that still "haunts her" to co-star Will Ferrell, who she stars with in the new comedy You’re Cordially Invited.
The 48-year-old actress said: "It literally haunts me. So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."
According to Witherspoon, the event was "British," "elegant" and "classy" – so her jokes didn't go over so well with the crowd.
She added: "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?' I'm still embarrassed about it."
Witherspoon, who didn't name the star, added: "We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore.
"I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."
After the interview, social media users got to work to reveal the mystery actress in the story.
Many users speculate the star is – fellow Oscar winner Kate Winslet.
According to reports, Witherspoon honored the Hollywood star on stage at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in November 2007.
One of the biggest clues that the mystery star Witherspoon was discussing is Winslet is the remarks she made during the speech.
Witherspoon made a "laser hair removal" joke, which she revealed to Will as one of the remarks made during the speech.
According to Just Jared, who revealed parts of the "embarrassing" speech, Witherspoon said at the time: "I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas.
"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell, and said, (insert British accent here) 'Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a playdate, and oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to drink, do you have any wine?'
In the speech, Witherspoon said she couldn't share any other stories about their friendship but did mention how she and Winslet "contemplated laser hair removal."