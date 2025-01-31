VERY Famous A-List Actress Who 'Hates' Reese Witherspoon After She Roasted Her at Awards Ceremony 'Revealed' by Fans

RadarOnline.com can report how the Legally Blonde star fueled speculation after saying an unnamed actress stopped being her friend after she "roasted" her in a speech at an awards event.

A famous actress who "hates" Reese Witherspoon after she roasted her at an awards ceremony has been "revealed" by fans.

Witherspoon said the speech still 'haunts' her.

The 48-year-old actress said: "It literally haunts me. So this friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."

In an interview with People, Witherspoon told the story about a speech she made that still "haunts her" to co-star Will Ferrell , who she stars with in the new comedy You’re Cordially Invited.

According to Witherspoon, the event was "British," "elegant" and "classy" – so her jokes didn't go over so well with the crowd.

She added: "I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?' I'm still embarrassed about it."

Witherspoon, who didn't name the star, added: "We're not friends anymore. I'm not even kidding — we're not friends anymore. I think she doesn't like me anymore.

"I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore. Oh well."