P Diddy Latest: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Sean Combs Accused of Trafficking at Least THREE Fresh Female Victims in Trafficking Abuse Scheme — In NEW Indictment Against Jailed Rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of trafficking at least three women over a 20-year period of sexual abuse in a new indictment.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the claims surround the disgraced rapper, 55, transporting three female victims along with commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally.
One of the victims is Combs' former girlfriend Casandra Ventura – also known as Cassie.
The newly-filed New York indictment charges him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
There are no additional charges in the new indictment.
Combs is set to go on trial from May 5 and has been detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September and was denied bail at $50million.
He denies all charges and pleaded not guilty to the first indictment, which referenced just one female victim, filed against him last year.
The music mogul is alleged to have used his business empire, including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, to sexually abuse women.
As part of the alleged abuse, women were made to take part in recorded sexual performances called "freak offs" with male sex workers who were sometimes transported across state lines.
Last year, a video of Combs kicking, shoving and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway was leaked online, which sparked an apology.
Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lawyer, has said his client never denied assaulting Ventura but said that the video was not evidence of sex trafficking.
The lawyer has also argued the "freak offs" described by prosecutors were consensual sexual activity.
RadarOnline.com revealed this week Combs has been accused of forcing his now former assistant to have sex with a girl in order to prove his loyalty to the disgraced music mogul.
Phillip Pines made the allegations on the Max documentary, The Fall of Diddy, as he broke down in tears while recalling the sick moment.
Before allegedly ordering him to have sex, Pines claims Combs gave him a massage like a "coach would give a player."
Combs then gave Pines a condom and is said to have told him, "prove your loyalty to me," and referred to himself as "King" as he pointed towards a girl in the room.
Pines said in the documentary he decided to "perform for a bit" and then made his exit from the room when Combs wasn't looking anymore.
Pines, who worked for Combs from 2019 to 2021 according to his lawsuit, claimed the Bad Boy founder treated him "like an animal playing fetch in order to prove his loyalty."
He tearfully said the moment he had to "prove himself" is "something I won't forget."
Pines added: "My life changed and I've never really recovered from it," and claimed the hitmaker had been partaking in drinking and doing drugs when he asked him to "prove himself."
He recalled: "I froze before it took place, I didn't know what was happening. In the moment it felt like what, is this fun for him? Is this a test for entertainment, does he know he's doing this? Is he that gone?
"I didn't know what to do. She gave me consent, yeah, nodded her head and I performed for a little bit and then I ran out of there as soon as I didn't see him in my sight anymore."
"I saw how angry he could get from the simplest thing. I thought to myself if I don't do this I don't know what's going to happen," he said, explaining why he did not refuse Combs.