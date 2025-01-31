P Diddy Latest: 'Sex Fiend' Rapper Sean Combs Accused of Trafficking at Least THREE Fresh Female Victims in Trafficking Abuse Scheme — In NEW Indictment Against Jailed Rapper

One of the victims is Combs' former girlfriend Casandra Ventura – also known as Cassie.

The newly-filed New York indictment charges him with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

There are no additional charges in the new indictment.

Combs is set to go on trial from May 5 and has been detained at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September and was denied bail at $50million.