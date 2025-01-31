Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DIVORCE Bombshell: How Duchess Has Secretly 'Made Split Deal' — As She Demands Cash, Royal Title and Property!
Prince Harry's six-year marriage with Meghan Markle has been dealt another blow amid talk her team is shopping a tell-all book about her life "post-divorce" – even though the couple is still lawfully wed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to insiders, the shocking chatter is the latest brick on a heavy pile that has led the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to realize their lives may be better if spent apart.
An insider revealed: "Meghan has made it clear that if and when they do split, she would demand a hefty settlement and to keep her royal title."
Sources alleged the former Suits star has instructed her lawyers to seek a financial arrangement to rival Sarah Ferguson's when the Duchess of York divorced Harry's uncle Prince Andrew in 1996.
The insider added: "She won't go anywhere – unless it's with a title, property, and a huge stack of money."
On the possibility of divorce and her life without Harry, the insider added: "Meghan will make a deal to protect herself."
The Sussexes have appeared to be living separate lives for months, with Harry focusing on humanitarian work and his California native wife managing her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
A source said: "They are closely watched every step they make – criticized and chastised and insulted – and the pressures have become unbearable."
Markle's spiraling reputation for bullying includes ex-staffers dishing she was a "dictator in heels" who abuses her employees and leads henpecked Harry around by the nose.
Insiders claimed the explosive dynamic between them is nothing new.
Even Harry admitted in his bombshell memoir, Spare, he exploded at his future wife in a drunken tirade he was later ashamed of. He wrote: "I snapped at her, spoke to her harshly – cruelly!"
When he went to apologize, he recalled she sternly told him she would never stand for being spoken to like that.
The source noted: "To this day, Harry takes her ultimatum very seriously – he knows that if he ever crosses that line again, she'll slap him with a divorce."
Now, insiders claim Harry is miserable with his treatment by his imperious wife – and the public perception that she has all the authority in the relationship.
Sources suggested a rep might have prompted Harry to leave Meghan at their Montecito mansion last fall while he undertook a three-week business trip to New York, London, and Africa. And even after Harry returned to the couple's California home, they weren't seen together until January.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Sussexes were finally pictured handing out supplies to Los Angeles wildfire victims and greeting first responded, but the move backfired and they were branded "disaster tourists" for having a film crew nearby.
The source said: "Meghan took it the hardest. The fact that people would accuse her of using others' misfortune for publicity just generated more publicity – of the worst kind."