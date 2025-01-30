Fans Ask What is Going on With Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring As Duchess' Band Is Seen 'Altered for FOURTH Time' — After She Was Heckled Over 'Harry Secret Split' Rumors
Meghan Markle has fans wondering what is going on with her engagement ring as her band has reportedly been "altered for a fourth time."
RadarOnline.com can report how fans are speculating about the Duchess of Sussex's rearranged bling as rumors swirl about a "secret split" with her husband, Prince Harry.
In the trailer for her new Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex's bling appeared to show more alterations, for the fourth time now.
The stunning rock started as a cushion-cut diamond, estimated to be between 2.5 and 3 carats when Prince Harry proposed to Markle back in 2017.
The smaller diamonds on each side are reportedly from his late mom Princess Diana's jewelry collection.
Markle once said the diamonds from Princess Diana's collection were "important" to her as it was a way to show she is "a part of this with us."
Prince Harry added to that and said it was a way "to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together."
In 2019, two years after the proposal, the ring underwent its first transformation – the band appeared thinner than it originally was.
Fast forward a few years, it was reported Prince Harry turned to celebrity favorite jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to resize and reset the ring with a new diamond band.
According to reports, their birthstones were added to the band for Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie.
When she attended the Invictus Games in The Hague, it appeared that she had added additional diamonds to the band.
In 2023, Markle was spotted out without her ring as it was reportedly being repaired – which was allegedly the third time she altered the bling.
Most recently, in promotional clips for the Netflix series,
Markle's massive ring seems to have been changed...yet again.
According to fans, Markle seems to have swapped out the center stone.
The main stone started off as a cushion-shaped diamond and now appears to be an emerald cut.
The newest sparkler changes come as rumors continue to swirl about trouble in paradise for the couple.
Recently, it was reported Markle's team quietly conducted meetings with a publishing house about a book regarding her life "post-divorce."
Despite still being married to the royal, the former television star's team reportedly met with publishers to "gauge interest" about the potential idea.
Danity Kane Singer D. Woods Claims Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Made Vile Nine-Word 'Sex Threat' to Her Former Bandmate Aubrey O'Day
In the Vanity Fair report, entitled American Hustle, a source close to the situation made it clear the book was angled on Markle's hypothetical split from Harry and not her first husband, Trevor Engleson.
The insider further clarified the book was not made out to be a "general" discussion about life after divorce.
They additionally noted the meeting did not signal the Sussexes were headed for divorce but rather to see if publishers would "theoretically be interested" in the book.