Bombshell Russell Brand Report Claims Top TV Execs Were 'Too Scared' to Speak Out About Comic's Shocking Behavior — As He 'Always Got His Way'

Other allegations involved reports of urinating into cups or bottles while in the studio, throwing objects, engaging in sex on the premises, and exposure while in the studio in front of staff and guests.

The troubled comic is also accused of sending a private car to pick an underage girl up at her school and bring her to his home. The girl was 16 at the time, while Brand would have been in his 30s.

In a statement, BBC officials said: "When allegations were raised about Russell Brand in 2023, relating to his work at the BBC, it was important that this was looked into methodically. This work has been conducted with the greatest care. We want to thank the individuals who have participated, as we know that it has not been easy to speak out about some of the issues the review addresses.

"The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally. It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior at the time, and the BBC has apologized to them as part of this review."