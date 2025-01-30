Bombshell Russell Brand Report Claims Top TV Execs Were 'Too Scared' to Speak Out About Comic's Shocking Behavior — As He 'Always Got His Way'
The BBC has apologized to staff members who were too afraid to complain about actor and comedian Russell Brand, and his unwarranted conduct, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An internal review at the organization found that concerns about his behavior were not handled appropriately.
Brand was the subject of at least eight sexual harassment and misconduct complaints, including allegations that he had sex on BBC premises and exposed himself in the studio.
The 49-year-old had two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008, right at the height of his popularity. Four women who came forward for the investigation all said they were sexually and emotionally harassed at the time by Brand.
The accusations of wrongdoing included the Get Him to the Greek star exposing his genitals to a woman in a bathroom and then joking about it during his radio show.
Other allegations involved reports of urinating into cups or bottles while in the studio, throwing objects, engaging in sex on the premises, and exposure while in the studio in front of staff and guests.
The troubled comic is also accused of sending a private car to pick an underage girl up at her school and bring her to his home. The girl was 16 at the time, while Brand would have been in his 30s.
In a statement, BBC officials said: "When allegations were raised about Russell Brand in 2023, relating to his work at the BBC, it was important that this was looked into methodically. This work has been conducted with the greatest care. We want to thank the individuals who have participated, as we know that it has not been easy to speak out about some of the issues the review addresses.
"The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally. It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior at the time, and the BBC has apologized to them as part of this review."
Brand left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach. But he could be facing additional sanctions.
The statement continued: "As has been reported, there is an ongoing police investigation into Russell Brand. The BBC has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review, and they have seen the report."
Brand has denied all charges made against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of rape, assault, and emotional abuse by several women.
One accused, known as "Jane Doe," claimed Brand was under the influence and "smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka" while on the set of the Arthur remake.
"He then exposed his penis to me on set and in full view of the cast and crew," she claimed.
Doe alleged that he later followed her into a bathroom "and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside."
Brand has since been dropped by his agency and book publisher, and YouTube has demonetized his channel.