Danity Kane Singer D. Woods Claims Disgraced Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Made Vile Nine-Word 'Sex Threat' to Her Former Bandmate Aubrey O'Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with another claim from Danity Kane singer D. Woods.
RadarOnline.com can report the former girl band member claimed the disgraced jailed music producer made a vile threat to her former bandmate Aubrey O'Day.
In the new Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy, Woods spoke out about her experience working with the jailed producer while appearing on the show Making The Band.
Woods revealed many details about working with Diddy, including an incident when she and fellow bandmate O'Day were in New York City for Fashion Week back in 2008.
She explained: "Aubrey came into my hotel room and told me that she ran into Puff in person."
According to Woods, Combs pulled O'Day close and said: "Now you're hot enough that I can f--- you. I can f--- you now.'
"It was like a moment of shock. A moment of your stomach turning. A moment of just like, we’re definitely in over our heads."
As seen on the hit show, Woods and O'Day were fired from the band.
Woods explained: "I believe he fired Aubrey – one because she did not succumb to his advances, two because he wanted her to feel powerless and question her worth.
"I feel like that’s probably the same reason why he got rid of me too."
In the documentary, Woods also discussed a time when he "fat-shamed" her and other interactions the two had.
The jailed music mogul said in the resurfaced clip from Making The Band, which showed Diddy telling Woods: "What's your stomach looking like? Are you feeling a little thick?"
During an interview with GMA, Woods explained: "He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you."
The singer described her time working with Diddy and said she saw herself standing in "dark, scary, predatory spaces" and claimed he said "some of the most degrading things."
When asked if Diddy was "predatory," Woods claimed the jailed star was "constantly treating you like a piece of meat."
She explained: "Only valuing you for your sex appeal. And some of the environments, you know, it was even scary to be by yourself."
Diddy has denied all of the allegations made in the documentary, and his attorneys said in a statement to ABC News: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims.
"He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail. The accusations against him are pure fiction."
In the GMA interview, Woods admitted she is afraid of retribution for coming forward with her allegations before she added: "Not talking hasn't changed anything either."
When asked what she would want to tell the disgraced music producer if ever given the chance, Woods said: "I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything. As long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."
Diddy's trial is set to begin in May 2025 and is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.