Jailed 'Serial Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Fat-Shaming Danity Kane Singer D. Woods In Shocking Resurfaced Video

In the new Investigation Discovery documentary, Woods claimed she witnessed "inappropriate communications" between Combs and O’Day before they were both fired from the band.

In the GMA interview, Woods was asked if she was able to talk to anyone about the issues within the band and Diddy, to which she replied: "Absolutely not...each other."

She continued: "What were they going to do? So it's like...how do we survive this?"

Diddy has denied all of the allegations made in the documentary and his attorneys said in a statement to ABC News: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims.

"He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail: The accusations against him are pure fiction."