Jailed 'Serial Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Fat-Shaming Danity Kane Singer D. Woods In Shocking Resurfaced Video
Jailed "serial sex predator" Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been caught fat-shaming Danity Kane singer D. Woods in a shocking resurfaced video.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the singer is finally opening up about her interactions with the disgraced music mogul as he sits in jail awaiting for his trial to start.
In a disturbing resurfaced video from Making The Band 3, Diddy "fat-shamed" Danity Kane singer D. Woods.
The jailed music mogul said in the clip: "What's your stomach looking like? Are you feeling a little thick?"
In an interview with ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Woods opened up about her "troubling interactions" with the disgraced star.
After GMA showed the clip of the disturbing fat-shaming comment, she explained: "He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you."
A clip from the new Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy was also played during Woods' interview on GMA.
The singer described her time with the jailed producer and said she saw herself standing in "dark, scary, predatory spaces" and even recalled him saying "some of the most degrading things."
When asked if Diddy was "predatory," Woods claimed the disgraced star was "constantly treating you like a piece of meat."
She added: "Only valuing you for your sex appeal. And some of the environments, you know, it was even scary to be by yourself."
As fans of the band may recall, Woods and her former bandmates—Aundrea Fimbres, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day — achieved massive success after being signed to Combs' label Bad Boy Records.
The band released chart-topping songs including Show Stopper and Damaged.
But that came to an end after Diddy fired Woods and O'Day.
As seen in the resurfaced clip, Woods told Diddy nobody in the girl group had been "happy for a long time" before he fired her on the spot.
In the new Investigation Discovery documentary, Woods claimed she witnessed "inappropriate communications" between Combs and O’Day before they were both fired from the band.
In the GMA interview, Woods was asked if she was able to talk to anyone about the issues within the band and Diddy, to which she replied: "Absolutely not...each other."
She continued: "What were they going to do? So it's like...how do we survive this?"
Diddy has denied all of the allegations made in the documentary and his attorneys said in a statement to ABC News: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims.
"He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail: The accusations against him are pure fiction."
In the GMA interview, Woods admitted she is afraid of retribution for coming forward with her allegations before she added: "Not talking hasn't changed anything either."
When asked what she would want to tell the disgraced music producer if ever given the chance, Woods said: "I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything. As long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."