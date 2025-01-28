Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Jailed 'Serial Sex Predator' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Caught on Camera Fat-Shaming Danity Kane Singer D. Woods In Shocking Resurfaced Video

Photo of Diddy and D. Woods
Source: MEGA/GMA

Danity Kane signed with Bad Boy Records in the early 2000s.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jailed "serial sex predator" Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been caught fat-shaming Danity Kane singer D. Woods in a shocking resurfaced video.

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the singer is finally opening up about her interactions with the disgraced music mogul as he sits in jail awaiting for his trial to start.

Article continues below advertisement
diddy danity kane
Source: GMA

Woods admitted she was worried to sit down for the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

In a disturbing resurfaced video from Making The Band 3, Diddy "fat-shamed" Danity Kane singer D. Woods.

The jailed music mogul said in the clip: "What's your stomach looking like? Are you feeling a little thick?"

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim, Woods opened up about her "troubling interactions" with the disgraced star.

After GMA showed the clip of the disturbing fat-shaming comment, she explained: "He did it in different ways with all of us. You know, picking and prying and just a way to chip and knock away, but then praise you."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

A clip from the new Investigation Discovery documentary The Fall of Diddy was also played during Woods' interview on GMA.

The singer described her time with the jailed producer and said she saw herself standing in "dark, scary, predatory spaces" and even recalled him saying "some of the most degrading things."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if Diddy was "predatory," Woods claimed the disgraced star was "constantly treating you like a piece of meat."

She added: "Only valuing you for your sex appeal. And some of the environments, you know, it was even scary to be by yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
diddy mega photo
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team have blasted producers of a new docuseries about the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans of the band may recall, Woods and her former bandmates—Aundrea Fimbres, Shannon Bex, Dawn Richard and Aubrey O’Day — achieved massive success after being signed to Combs' label Bad Boy Records.

The band released chart-topping songs including Show Stopper and Damaged.

But that came to an end after Diddy fired Woods and O'Day.

As seen in the resurfaced clip, Woods told Diddy nobody in the girl group had been "happy for a long time" before he fired her on the spot.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Split photo of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds.

Revealed: The REAL — And Very Calculated — Reason Justin Baldoni is Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for Exactly $400Million

armie hammer being forced to take roles he hates

'Desperate' Armie Hammer 'Being Forced to Take Roles He Hates' As He Battles to Get Career Back on Track After Cannibalism Sex Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

In the new Investigation Discovery documentary, Woods claimed she witnessed "inappropriate communications" between Combs and O’Day before they were both fired from the band.

In the GMA interview, Woods was asked if she was able to talk to anyone about the issues within the band and Diddy, to which she replied: "Absolutely not...each other."

She continued: "What were they going to do? So it's like...how do we survive this?"

Diddy has denied all of the allegations made in the documentary and his attorneys said in a statement to ABC News: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims.

"He has full confidence in the facts and judicial process, where the truth will prevail: The accusations against him are pure fiction."

In the GMA interview, Woods admitted she is afraid of retribution for coming forward with her allegations before she added: "Not talking hasn't changed anything either."

When asked what she would want to tell the disgraced music producer if ever given the chance, Woods said: "I honestly do not know, but I don't think you really have to say anything. As long as I'm holding my head up high and my shoulders back."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.