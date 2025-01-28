Hollywood Legend Cybill Shepherd, 74, Leans on Personal Assistant for Help During Rare Outing — As Actress Sparks Concern Amid Her 'Sad and Tragic' Decline
Cybil Shepherd has been spotted during a rare outing in Los Angeles, as the actress held on tightly to her personal assistant while making her way through the streets.
The acting legend has already caused concern for her health, with friends believing she is close to the end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 74-year-old wore a light blue button-down with dark colored jeans during the outing, as she wore her hair in a bun and kept it low-key with a pair of sunglasses.
At various points throughout the outing, Shepherd leaned on a shopping cart as well as on her assistant who had accompanied her for the errands run.
This comes more than a month since the Hollywood star was spotted out and about, once again with her personal assistant who she leaned on.
The Taxi Driver actress caused concern at the time as she looked frighteningly frail all while struggling to walk.
A source said at the time: "She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant – it really looks as if she is on her last legs."
Shepherd's friends have also long feared for her well-being, with insiders speculating she may be suffering from an advanced case of arthritis.
A source revealed: "Her decline is so sad and tragic. She was once a Hollywood bombshell with a body and beauty to die for, but now she looks bloated and frail and has trouble moving without assistance."
Despite concern from others, Shepherd previously said she's completely fine with getting older and the impacts of aging.
She told the Review Journal: "One of my favorite sayings is to flaunt what you’ve got left.
"I approach each age thinking this is the best time for me as a woman. I believe that if you love yourself as you age, it’s easier to accept some of the changes."
She added: "I don’t think anyone has it all figured out until they’re at least in their 40s. Being older means you can truly avoid making the same old mistakes. Plus you realize now that it’s not about you, but what you can give back. Life now becomes more of a spiritual journey."
While Shepherd seems to be feeling good about herself, others believe this may be the end for the Listen to Your Heart notable.
Shepherd caught the attention of the industry with her performance in Martin Scorsese's classic film Taxi Driver alongside Robert De Niro. She would later impress with her comedic chops as Bruce Willis' love interest in the TV series Moonlighting during the 1980s.
A decade later, Shepherd also was involved in her own self-titled sitcom which ran for three seasons.
Shepherd's last project was playing Nancy Crampton-Brophy in the 2023 Lifetime TV movie How to Murder Your Husband.
The real life Crampton-Brophy murdered her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018. She was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life behind bars.