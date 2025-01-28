Hollywood Legend Cybill Shepherd, 74, Leans on Personal Assistant for Help During Rare Outing — As Actress Sparks Concern Amid Her 'Sad and Tragic' Decline

The 74-year-old wore a light blue button-down with dark colored jeans during the outing, as she wore her hair in a bun and kept it low-key with a pair of sunglasses.

At various points throughout the outing, Shepherd leaned on a shopping cart as well as on her assistant who had accompanied her for the errands run.

This comes more than a month since the Hollywood star was spotted out and about, once again with her personal assistant who she leaned on.