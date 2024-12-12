A source said: "She has been frail for years, but these photos are shocking. She looked skeletal and was hanging on for dear life to her assistant – it really looks as if she is on her last legs."

Shepherd shot to stardom alongside Robert De Niro in the 1976 Martin Scorsese classic Taxi Driver. She later showed her comedic chops as Bruce Willis' love interest in Moonlighting during the 1980s. And in the '90s, she anchored a successful, self-titled sitcom on CBS.

Her most recent on-screen appearance came in 2023, when she starred in the Lifetime film How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Shepherd played the titular character, opposite Steve Guttenberg as Daniel Brophy, in a dramatization of his murder.

Daniel was a chef and culinary instructor who was found murdered at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon in 2018. On May 25, 2022, his wife, Nancy, was found guilty of second-degree murder for his death, and sent to prison for life.