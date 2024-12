EXCLUSIVE: How 'Child Rapist' Jay-Z's Lovechild Scandal Pushed His Marriage to Beyoncé to Brink — 'She Nearly Took Him for Billions!'

On Sunday night, their romance was tested yet again after Jay-Z's name was added to a lawsuit that claimed he "raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty in 2000."

The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.

She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.

The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".