EXCLUSIVE: How 'Child Rapist' Jay-Z's Lovechild Scandal Pushed His Marriage to Beyoncé to Brink — 'She Nearly Took Him for Billions!'
Jay-Z's marriage to Beyonce over the years has been rocked with cheating rumors and family drama — but their romance was "pushed to the brink" amid the rapper's love child scandal.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Rymir Satterwaithe, the young man who claims to be the rapper's secret son, has nearly caused the most powerful couple in the music industry to end in a $1 billion divorce.
Satterwaithe, 30, has been claiming for years that he is the "secret son" of the 99 Problems rapper.
In a new interview, he called his alleged father "a secretive and vindictive man" while sharing details about the rapper's romance with his late mother – who was also allegedly underage at the time.
According to Satterwaithe, his mother was allegedly just 15 years old when she was involved with the rapper — who was 22 years old at the time.
He claimed that due to his mother being "underage" at the time of their relationship, Jay-Z could allegedly be avoiding doing a paternity test.
As previously reported, Jay-Z's legal team attempted to throw out the paternity suit and claimed Satterwaithe's father is the man listed on his birth certificate.
After a DNA test, Satterwaithe ruled out the man listed on his birth certificate as his biological father.
The legal battle started back in 2010 when Satterwaithe's mother tried to prove that Jay-Z is her son's father.
In 2015, Satterwaithe revealed details to the court about his alleged father's steamy romance with his late mother in the early 1990s before he skyrocketed to worldwide fame.
At the time, Beyonce released her album, Lemonade, which mostly focused on the alleged infidelity in her marriage to the rapper.
After the two wed in April 2008, their romance was rocked by constant headlines about the rapper being allegedly unfaithful.
Between the love child scandal and cheating allegations, an insider said at the time: "Jay and Bey’s marriage is blowing up. They’re living separate lives."
On Sunday night, their romance was tested yet again after Jay-Z's name was added to a lawsuit that claimed he "raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty in 2000."
The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.
She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.
The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations and slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter" in a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.
The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."