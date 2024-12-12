Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

EXCLUSIVE: How 'Child Rapist' Jay-Z's Lovechild Scandal Pushed His Marriage to Beyoncé to Brink — 'She Nearly Took Him for Billions!'

jay z alleged love child
Source: MEDIA TAKE OUT/MEGA

The 30-year-old claimed Jay-Z got his late mother pregnant when she was just a teen.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay-Z's marriage to Beyonce over the years has been rocked with cheating rumors and family drama — but their romance was "pushed to the brink" amid the rapper's love child scandal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Rymir Satterwaithe, the young man who claims to be the rapper's secret son, has nearly caused the most powerful couple in the music industry to end in a $1 billion divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z beyonce
Source: MEGA

The rapper was included in the lawsuit filed on Sunday night.

Article continues below advertisement

Satterwaithe, 30, has been claiming for years that he is the "secret son" of the 99 Problems rapper.

In a new interview, he called his alleged father "a secretive and vindictive man" while sharing details about the rapper's romance with his late mother – who was also allegedly underage at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Satterwaithe, his mother was allegedly just 15 years old when she was involved with the rapper — who was 22 years old at the time.

He claimed that due to his mother being "underage" at the time of their relationship, Jay-Z could allegedly be avoiding doing a paternity test.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z secret son revealed details mom relationship underage
Source: Media Take Out Youtube

The 30-year-old claimed his mother was 15-years-old at the time of her alleged romance with the rapper.

Article continues below advertisement

As previously reported, Jay-Z's legal team attempted to throw out the paternity suit and claimed Satterwaithe's father is the man listed on his birth certificate.

After a DNA test, Satterwaithe ruled out the man listed on his birth certificate as his biological father.

Article continues below advertisement

The legal battle started back in 2010 when Satterwaithe's mother tried to prove that Jay-Z is her son's father.

In 2015, Satterwaithe revealed details to the court about his alleged father's steamy romance with his late mother in the early 1990s before he skyrocketed to worldwide fame.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z secret son revealed details mom relationship underage
Source: Media Take Out Youtube

He admitted he will publicly apologize if he is wrong about paternity.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Beyonce released her album, Lemonade, which mostly focused on the alleged infidelity in her marriage to the rapper.

After the two wed in April 2008, their romance was rocked by constant headlines about the rapper being allegedly unfaithful.

Between the love child scandal and cheating allegations, an insider said at the time: "Jay and Bey’s marriage is blowing up. They’re living separate lives."

READ MORE ON NEWS
luigi mangiones ceo murder pp

EXCLUSIVE: Ghouls Cashing in on 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's 'CEO Murder' — By Selling Mugs and Merch Emblazoned With His Face and 'Triple-D Bullet Calling Card'

Composite photo of Andrew Witty and Brian Thompson

UnitedHealthcare Boss Sparks Fury Over Five-Word Message in Leaked Email to Staff After CEO Brian Thompson Shot to Death

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday night, their romance was tested yet again after Jay-Z's name was added to a lawsuit that claimed he "raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty in 2000."

The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.

She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.

The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs jay z
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z was accused of the shocking crime along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, too.

Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations and slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee for his "demand letter" in a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram.

The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.