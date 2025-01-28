Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ultra-Toned Abs In Red Bra for Another Sexy Khy Photoshoot Ahead of Valentine's Day — As Rumors Grow Her Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is 'About to Ditch Her'
Kylie Jenner has left her fans sweating as she showed off her red hot look in fiery Valentine’s Day lingerie.
The Kardashians star may be trying to send a message to her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, whom RadarOnline.com has revealed could be ready to leave her.
Jenner, 27, shared new images on Instagram from the latest collection from her clothing brand Khy. The reality star/billionaire sported a red vinyl bra with matching skintight leggings that perfectly accented her curves.
A caption promised: "From your perfect faux leather styles that elevate any look to oversized faux fur jackets that command attention, this capsule collection is crafted with the intention to redefine modern luxury to evoke a sense of confidence and to simplify every day dressing."
The sexy snap came on the heels of another thirst trap photoshoot, in which the makeup mogul posed in black vinyl lingerie and a faux leather trench coat, teasing her 394 million fans about the upcoming release.
Jenner left little to the imagination as she modeled a black vinyl bra, high-legged panties and sheer stockings.
The seductive look was completed with a Matrix-inspired faux leather trench coat from KHY, emphasizing her natural glam makeup and plump lips.
She took to Instagram to share the photos on Friday and wrote: "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette."
The photo shoot came among word her fast-rising boyfriend Chalamet is using his stardom to flirt with other ladies when Jenner's not around.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Everywhere he goes, women throw themselves at him."
The 29-year-old has had Jenner attached at the hip while promoting his Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown – but the insider stressed Chalamet has his eye on raising his Tinseltown status with an industry A-lister instead of the reality TV regular.
"He's a hot commodity already but there's no doubt he could rise even higher with the right star on his arm," the source added.
The Dune actor has been dating the pillow-lipped make-up mogul Jenner since April 2023, but sources said he still has a "weakness for beautiful women."
"You don't become one of the hottest actors in Hollywood without picking up a lot of female admirers, and Timmy especially has become a favorite of female executives, filmmakers and agents, who make a point of showing up at events where he'll be," an insider said.
They added: "He's just at a point where everybody wants a picture with him or some personal face time where theycan experience his charm up close.
"Timmy has a problem with saying no and he admits that his major weakness is all the attention he gets from beautiful and often very powerful women he meets in passing."
With Oscar buzz building for the actor's Bob Dylan performance, he is making the rounds during awards season.
The insider explained: "His relationship with Kylie notwithstanding, would really be wise for Timmy just to ignore or be rude to the women he crosses paths with? Some male stars go that route for sure, but not Timmy.
"He has serious flirt-energy and is happy to turn it on for any pretty woman who talks to him and why stop now? His charm and accessibility got him this far and Kylie's just going to have to put up with it because Timmy is NOT the kind of guy to tinker with a winning formula."