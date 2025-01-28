Jenner, 27, shared new images on Instagram from the latest collection from her clothing brand Khy. The reality star/billionaire sported a red vinyl bra with matching skintight leggings that perfectly accented her curves.

A caption promised: "From your perfect faux leather styles that elevate any look to oversized faux fur jackets that command attention, this capsule collection is crafted with the intention to redefine modern luxury to evoke a sense of confidence and to simplify every day dressing."

The sexy snap came on the heels of another thirst trap photoshoot, in which the makeup mogul posed in black vinyl lingerie and a faux leather trench coat, teasing her 394 million fans about the upcoming release.

Jenner left little to the imagination as she modeled a black vinyl bra, high-legged panties and sheer stockings.

The seductive look was completed with a Matrix-inspired faux leather trench coat from KHY, emphasizing her natural glam makeup and plump lips.

She took to Instagram to share the photos on Friday and wrote: "The new KHY Faux Leather Trench Coat has arrived, perfectly paired with our new Faux Leather Twist Bralette."