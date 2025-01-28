Taylor Swift SUED for 'Copyright Infringement' After 'Stealing' Artist's Work for Eras Tour — As Singer's Engagement Rumors with Travis Kelce Explode

Judge Aileen Cannon – who presided over one of Donald Trump's classified documents case – dismissed the singer from the lawsuit without prejudice last month after Marasco failed to file the lawsuit in a timely manner; however, the Florida artist can still refile the lawsuit against Swift, 35, in the future.

While Swift herself was dismissed from the lawsuit, claims against her production company, Taylor Swift Productions, Inc., were not dismissed.

But on Tuesday, January 28, lawyers for the singer's production company filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit arguing more than half the claims included in the filing are "time-barred."