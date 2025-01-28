Taylor Swift SUED for 'Copyright Infringement' After 'Stealing' Artist's Work for Eras Tour — As Singer's Engagement Rumors with Travis Kelce Explode
Taylor Swift's the Eras Tour movie has sparked a fresh $7million lawsuit against the singer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a Florida woman has sued the pop star's production company for alleged copyright infringement after she watched the film about Swift's record-breaking tour.
Florida-based artist Kimberly Marasco alleged the Cruel Summer singer's songs and music videos have "creative elements" similar to her work.
Judge Aileen Cannon – who presided over one of Donald Trump's classified documents case – dismissed the singer from the lawsuit without prejudice last month after Marasco failed to file the lawsuit in a timely manner; however, the Florida artist can still refile the lawsuit against Swift, 35, in the future.
While Swift herself was dismissed from the lawsuit, claims against her production company, Taylor Swift Productions, Inc., were not dismissed.
But on Tuesday, January 28, lawyers for the singer's production company filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit arguing more than half the claims included in the filing are "time-barred."
In her lawsuit, Marasco alleged infringement from songs and music video from Swift's albums including Folklore, Evermore and Lover.
Attorneys Aaron S. Blynn and Katherine Wright Morrone highlighted copyright infringement laws in their filing, which states claims must be made within three years of the plaintiff's learning about the alleged infringement.
The lawyers argued Marasco can only pursue claims she was made aware of after April 2021. The songs and visuals noted in Marasco's lawsuit all predate April 2021.
Marasco alleged she was unaware of the alleged similarities with Swift's music because she "only listened to alternative rock."
Her filing stated: "Just because Taylor Swift is a very (well-known) singer, doesn't mean that the Plaintiff was aware of the specific lyrics she sang as soon as she produced her albums."
The Florida woman said she began a deeper dive into Swift's work after she watched the Eras Tour film in 2024.
On conducting her own research, the lawsuit stated: "That is when she discovered the infringement and went back to her earlier albums to check other songs since there were so many found."
Swift's lawyers pushed back and argued despite the singer's music not being Marasco's personal taste, she would have been aware of any alleged infringement as "each album release was covered by news and media outlets, are widely available on streaming platforms, and 'have been exceedingly popular both domestically and abroad.'"
They added: "In sum, Plaintiff's claims remain entirely unfounded, and her 'final opportunity' to state a claim fails. At this juncture, dismissal with prejudice is required."
Marasco doubled-down in her response, saying: "The Plaintiff may not be a well-known national author, but she created works that were unique, not borrowed from anywhere else, and went to lengths to ensure they would be protected in hopes she would be afforded the same protection as everyone else, no matter how known or unknown they are."
She has further asked for all parties to come to a resolution on the issue and noted she is prepared to appeal or refile if the case is dropped.
