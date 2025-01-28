Bonnie Blue's 'Unhealthy' Orgy Stunt Branded 'Dangerous' by Risk-Taking Reality Star Obsessed With Getting 'Filthy Rich'

Your tip
OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue's orgy stunt, which involved having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, has been branded 'dangerous.'

Jan. 28 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue's record-breaking orgy has been questioned by a sex documentary-maker, who also branded the stunt "dangerous."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the OnlyFans star, 25, has come under-fire from British TV host Olivia Attwood, the host of a hard-hitting series highlighting the sex industry – and the biggest earners within it.

onlyfans bonnie blues feud lily phillips cancels interviews sex rivalry
Source: @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Blue was filmed by multiple cameras set up to document the event hosted at a London mansion earlier this month.

Attwood claims she would have reservations of having fellow Brit Blue appearing on her Getting Filthy Rich show.

She said: "She wasn't on the scene when we filmed the documentary and obviously the question a lot of people have asked me is whether or not I'm going to interview her and will she be in the show.

"The answer is she isn't in the show and to ask whether I would ever feature her, and the other girls involved, I would have to look at it in a lot more detail.

"It's quite hard online to weed out what is just rage bait and click bait and what's real."

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

British sex documentary maker Olivia Attwood branded Blue's orgy stunt 'dangerous' and 'harmful for the sex worker community.'

And on her actual stunt, which involved having sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Attwood added: "I think what she's advertising is quite dangerous.

"And it's actually potentially quite harmful for the sex worker community.

"It could be undoing a lot of hard work that’s been done to break down the stigma about sex workers."

RadarOnline.com told last week how a jobless security guard joined over 1,000 men hoping to have sex with the notorious Blue and suffered from stage fright.

Participant Ali Walker said her record-breaking sex-a-thon was an unsettling and chaotic free-for-all.

Walker, 42, had long been interested in Blue's world record attempt – and had posted on TikTok about his desire to participate in the wild event in London earlier this month.

He said: "It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 percent. I was just amazed about what was going on."

He had envisioned one-on-one sessions with the adult star but was taken aback when he arrived at the mansion and found it to be a free-for-all, with dozens of men surrounding Blue at any given moment.

Walker described: "People were just going in and a group would surround her. Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle, and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her."

Describing the atmosphere, Walker said: "It was very quiet while people were waiting. Everyone was focused. You could hear a pin drop."

sex stunt with onlyfans model bonnie blue
Source: MAILONLINE; @BONNIE_BLUE_XOX/INSTAGRAM

Ali Walker called Bonnie Blue's chaotic world-record attempt 'the most surreal experience' he's ever witnessed.

The men were instructed to wear bank robber-style balaclavas, hiding their faces during the marathon-like event.

Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had boasted about setting the world record for having sex with the most men in one day, but Walker was put off by the sheer scale of the stunt and his own shyness.

"There were so many guys there and I'm quite shy. I've never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved," he confessed.

Blue, who had previously broken the record held by adult actress Lisa Sparks, kept her momentum going for the entire 12 hours, with multiple cameras set up to document the event.

Walker noted: "She did have sex with at least 1,000 men as far as I'm aware," and added how the mansion remained full for hours.

