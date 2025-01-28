JonBenét Ramsey's Battling Father Reveals MAJOR Development That Could Finally Nail Her Killer — As Cops Deploy Cutting-Edge Technology in Probe

John Ramsey is closer than ever to cracking the mystery behind his daughter JonBénet's tragic death. RadarOnline.com can reveal Ramsey sat down with Boulder, Colorado, officials to review new evidence in his daughter's 28-year-old case, voicing strong confidence in the police leadership's dedication to solving the murder using the latest technology.

Source: NETFLIX Ramsey is pushing authorities to carry out more DNA testing using genetic genealogy.

In a CNN interview set to air Tuesday, Ramsey said he is pushing authorities to carry out more DNA testing using genetic genealogy. The heartbroken father expressed he was "very satisfied" with the current leadership at the Boulder Police Department, adding he believes they are "committed to do all that can be done using the latest technology and available resources to identify the killer."

Source: MEGA The battling father hopes ongoing media coverage of his daughter's murder will inspire someone with crucial information to step forward.

He noted Boulder cops are "continuing to move the investigation forward using all available tools, and certainly DNA is a significant tool." Ramsey also shared with the broadcaster he hoped ongoing media coverage of his daughter's murder would inspire someone with crucial information to step forward.

He continued: "Please help us. I'm not vindictive. I just want an answer. And if you can help us with that, please call." In a recent interview, Ramsey, 81, revealed his intention to push for additional DNA testing on key evidence from the crime scene using cutting-edge methods.

This comes after he expressed frustration last month about the lack of progress in the case, suggesting that previous police leadership had been hesitant to continue the investigation. JonBenét was only six years old when she was found beaten and strangled in her family's Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996. Her death has remained an unsolved mystery for over two decades.

In early January, RadarOnline.com revealed Ramsey's beliefs on the person responsible for his daughter's death potentially being linked to another unsolved case. Ramsey appeared on Fox News to touch on another assault case from 1997, making it clear he thought there was a "very strong indication" of a connection between them.

Source: MEGA JonBenét was brutally murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home at just six years old.

He explained: "The police blew it off in the beginning, and to my knowledge, never looked at that as an option. "The police chief at that time said, 'Well, it's not the same because that little girl in the second incident was not murdered.' That's absurd to say something like that."

Just nine months following the murder of JonBenét, an unknown suspect broke into a 14-year-old's home, allegedly attacked the teen in her bedroom, but escaped out of a window after the young girl's mother confronted the attacker. The victim's home was just two miles from the Ramsey's family home.

The teenager's dad, who was out of town during the incident, later said: "My feeling is he got into the house while they were out and hid inside the house, so he would have been in there for perhaps four to six hours, hiding... The first thing that occurred to us was that it was the parallel to the Ramsey case, because it was exactly the same situation." Ramsey agreed, adding: "I believe he was in our home when we got home from going out to friends for dinner with the kids."

"We went to bed, and he waited till we were asleep and attacked JonBenet." He continued: "In the second case, the parents had gone out. They came home, and they set the burglar alarm on. And the mother heard a noise, eventually, and went into the child's bedroom, and there was a person standing over her bed. So the person was in the house when they came home because they set the burglar alarm. He couldn't have gotten in otherwise."

Despite the possible connection, in 2021 Boulder Police said both cases were unrelated. Ramsey noted how "the police department at the time was very poorly led."

Source: NETFLIX Ramsey recently believed his daughter's death was linked to another similar case.

He explained: "They had, frankly, a group of misfits as detectives that shouldn't have been in that role. They had no skill set or mindset to do that...and it just spiraled out of control very quickly." Ramsey had previously criticized authorities for mishandling his daughter's case, recently claiming a man named David Cooper – a professional killer hired by a disgruntled ex-employee – was responsible.