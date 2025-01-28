Snoop Dogg Finally Speaks Out Against 'Hate' Over Him Playing Donald Trump's Inauguration With Bizarre Race Statement: 'I'm Still 100 Percent Black'

He said: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," he said after taking a few puffs."

Snoop added: "Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together," failing to mention the Inauguration or Trump by name.

"Still a black man. Still 100 percent black," he declared. "All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out," the hitmaker said.

The day before, Snoop discussed the backlash to his performance celebrating Trump's election win.