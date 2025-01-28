Snoop Dogg Finally Speaks Out Against 'Hate' Over Him Playing Donald Trump's Inauguration With Bizarre Race Statement: 'I'm Still 100 Percent Black'
Snoop Dogg has broken his silence after being criticized for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration by releasing a statement about his race.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rapper, 53, posted a video on his Instagram of himself smoking behind the wheel, though he was parked at the time.
He said: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," he said after taking a few puffs."
Snoop added: "Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together," failing to mention the Inauguration or Trump by name.
"Still a black man. Still 100 percent black," he declared. "All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out," the hitmaker said.
The day before, Snoop discussed the backlash to his performance celebrating Trump's election win.
He said: "You're gonna deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are.
"Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That's my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, 'cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it."
Although the Chronic rapper has defended his performance at the pro-Trump event, he doesn't appear to have explicitly stated his support for the second-term president, though many of his fans have interpreted his recent performance as such.
Photos of Snoop mixing with MAGA figures also haven't endeared him to many of his longtime fans.
Shortly after his performance in Washington, fans lambasted him on X.
One user wrote: "Tupac always was right about Snoop Dogg, he always playing both sides for a check and some clout."
"I have deleted all Snoop Dogg songs from my playlists. I have blocked him from my accounts. I will not listen to his music after I found out that he will be there to perform for the traitors on Monday," wrote another.
"Even Snoop Dogg bent knee to Donald Trump. Never thought I'd see that. His crip walks will never be the same," chimed in a third.
The star's performance at business mogul's pre-inauguration event is a striking contrast from his anti-Trump sentiments in his first term.
In September 2018, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper blasted Trump supporters during a radio show appearance.
After the host suggested some of Snoop's fans might support Trump, he furiously responded that those so-called fans were racists.
"I tell them straight up motherf-----. If you like that n-----, you motherf----- racist. F---* you, and f--- him," he said at the time.
He then accused Trump of having divided Americans with his rhetoric.
He claimed: "Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn't trip. But n-----, when you drew the line, n----- started pointing motherf----- out… f--- you n-----."
He reserved special fury for the disgraced rapper Kanye West.
"Kanye too, n----, don’t forget about him too," he added. "F--- him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf-----."