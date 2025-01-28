Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Finally Speaks Out Against 'Hate' Over Him Playing Donald Trump's Inauguration With Bizarre Race Statement: 'I'm Still 100 Percent Black'

Split photo of Snoop Dogg, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg has broken his silence after receiving a backlash from fans for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Snoop Dogg has broken his silence after being criticized for performing at Donald Trump's inauguration by releasing a statement about his race.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rapper, 53, posted a video on his Instagram of himself smoking behind the wheel, though he was parked at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
snoop dogg speaks out against hate donald trump inauguration race statement per cent black
Source: MEGA

Snoop told his followers on Instagram: 'For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love.'

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "For all the hate, I'm going to answer with love," he said after taking a few puffs."

Snoop added: "Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I'm cool. I'm together," failing to mention the Inauguration or Trump by name.

"Still a black man. Still 100 percent black," he declared. "All out 'til you ball out or 'til you fall out," the hitmaker said.

The day before, Snoop discussed the backlash to his performance celebrating Trump's election win.

Article continues below advertisement
snoop dogg speaks out against hate donald trump inauguration race statement per cent black
Source: MEGA

Snoop then spoke about race in his statement, adding: 'Still a black man. Still 100 percent black.'

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "You're gonna deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are.

"Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That's my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, 'cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it."

Although the Chronic rapper has defended his performance at the pro-Trump event, he doesn't appear to have explicitly stated his support for the second-term president, though many of his fans have interpreted his recent performance as such.

Photos of Snoop mixing with MAGA figures also haven't endeared him to many of his longtime fans.

Article continues below advertisement
snoop dogg speaks out against hate donald trump inauguration race statement per cent black
Source: MEGA

Snoop had previously criticized the Trump regime during the business mogul's first spell at the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after his performance in Washington, fans lambasted him on X.

One user wrote: "Tupac always was right about Snoop Dogg, he always playing both sides for a check and some clout."

"I have deleted all Snoop Dogg songs from my playlists. I have blocked him from my accounts. I will not listen to his music after I found out that he will be there to perform for the traitors on Monday," wrote another.

"Even Snoop Dogg bent knee to Donald Trump. Never thought I'd see that. His crip walks will never be the same," chimed in a third.

Article continues below advertisement

The star's performance at business mogul's pre-inauguration event is a striking contrast from his anti-Trump sentiments in his first term.

In September 2018, the Drop It Like It's Hot rapper blasted Trump supporters during a radio show appearance.

After the host suggested some of Snoop's fans might support Trump, he furiously responded that those so-called fans were racists.

"I tell them straight up motherf-----. If you like that n-----, you motherf----- racist. F---* you, and f--- him," he said at the time.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Sam Asghari, Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reveals 'Weirdest' and Most 'Ridiculous' Element of His Marriage to 'Toxic' Singer — As He Declares He's 'Not Sad' Over Split

Composite photo of Elvis Presley, Jan Shepard in King Creole.

Golden Age of Hollywood Actress Jan Shepard Who Starred Alongside Elvis and in Dozens of TV Shows Dies Aged 96

Article continues below advertisement
snoop dogg speaks out against hate donald trump inauguration race statement per cent black
Source: MEGA

Snoop accused Trump of having divided Americans with his rhetoric but appears to have new found respect for the president.

He then accused Trump of having divided Americans with his rhetoric.

He claimed: "Before him, there were no lines. Everybody was everybody, we respected everything; we didn't trip. But n-----, when you drew the line, n----- started pointing motherf----- out… f--- you n-----."

He reserved special fury for the disgraced rapper Kanye West.

"Kanye too, n----, don’t forget about him too," he added. "F--- him too. I’m going throw him in the bag too because he right with them motherf-----."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.