Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Reveals 'Weirdest' and Most 'Ridiculous' Element of His Marriage to 'Toxic' Singer — As He Declares He's 'Not Sad' Over Split

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is loving his few minutes of attention following his divorce from the pop star, as he continues to touch on their marriage. Asghari appeared on Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver's podcast Sibling Rivarly and discussed the "weirdest" thing about his relationship with Spears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Asghari touched on his two-year marriage with Spears during a podcast interview.

Article continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old revealed the Toxic hitmaker's conservatorship was the biggest hurdle to overcome during their marriage: "One day I start learning about what the conservatorship is, and that’s when I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I thought I’m in America. What do you mean someone over the age of 18 needs permission from their parents?'” "That was the most difficult and weird spiral thing that I’ve witnessed in my life," the Traitors star added. Asghari, however, made it his goal to stay in Spears' corner through her ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Spears' conservatorship was the 'weirdest' thing to her ex during their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

He explained: “I think the best thing to do is to provide support in that moment and that’s what I did, I provided as much as I could. "This was my experience in life that I had to go through very gently because if you do anything wrong, you say the wrong thing…” Spears was in a conservatorship from 2008 until its much-celebrated termination in November 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The 30-year-old also admitted he's not torn up over their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari continued: "One of the hardest things, I think, to deal with when you go into entertainment is your parents and the people around you, and everything that happens, and everybody that comes into your life that’s taken advantage — that damages you because those are the people that are closest to you. “Usually, the people that are around you, the people that you allow into your circle, you kind of are vulnerable to them. “They take an advantage because they think, you know, you owe something to them or something, which is so ridiculous."

Article continues below advertisement

Asghari and Spears were married from 2022 until their split in 2024 — and despite the divorce, Asghari does not have an issue it's all over. He explained: "Divorce and break-ups suck for anybody but I always had the mindset of 'I'm not sad it's over.' I'm grateful and happy that it happened. "It was a very difficult time, we were in a relationship for seven years and there was so much we went through as a couple and it was a beautiful experience."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ''m grateful and happy that it happened,' he said of their relationship.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"You have to just appreciate that it ever happened than to dwell and be sad," he added. Meanwhile, Spears spoke out on another ex in her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me. The 43-year-old made sure to go in hard at boy band member Justin Timberlake, touching on alleged infidelity and an abortion drama, and now he is trying his best to stay away from the noise. A source previously said: "It's pretty clear Britney is back in a very dark place, but when people try to bring it up to Justin, he just changes the topic."