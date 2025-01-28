Golden Age of Hollywood Actress Jan Shepard Who Starred Alongside Elvis and in Dozens of TV Shows Dies Aged 96

Actress and country music star Jan Shepard has passed away aged 96, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Shepard was best known for starring alongside Elvis Presley in hit films King Creole and Paradise, Hawaiian Style. According to her obituary, Shepard died in Burbank, California, on January 17 from pneumonia brought on by respiratory failure.

Elvis and Shepard first appeared on screen together in the 1958 flick King Creole, in which the actress played the singer's sister, Mimi. The two became close over the years and often went to lunch together. Elvis once said he wished he had a sister like Shepard in real life. Nearly a decade later, they reunited again on screen in the 1966 hit Paradise, Hawaiian Style. In an interview for the 1999 book Western Woman, Shepard recalled meeting Elvis: "The first time, I found him to be just the cutest kid around, a big teddy bear, a lot of fun. "He'd come back from the service and had changed. He had a lot of bodyguards around him."

Shepard also made her mark on Hollywood by starring in dozens of popular TV Westerns, including Gunsmoke, Tales of the Texas Rangers, Rawhide, Laramie, Wanted: Dead or Alive, The Lone Ranger, and The Virginian, among others. She also starred in the legal drama Perry Mason, as well as Dr. Christian and Private Secretary. In addition to her two films with Elvis, Shepard also starred in the 1959 cult classic Attack of the Giant Leeches.

The actress was preceded in death by her husband, actor Dirk London, whose real name was Ray Boyle. Boyle and Shepard met in 1951 and were married in 1954 until his death in 2022. They shared one son together, Brandon. Brandon, who followed in his parents' showbiz footsteps and became a Prop Master, said of his mother's death: "She was a good one and will be dearly missed."

Online, fans reacted to Shepards' death. One fan wrote on X: "So sad to hear about Jan Shepard, she was such a legend in those old shows. Her vibe will totally be missed in the entertainment world!" Another said on Facebook: "May Angels lead you into Paradise, Jan."

