Sunny Hostin's Marriage to Dr Emmanuel 'Manny' Hostin Being 'Strained to Brink' After He Was Hit With Federal Insurance Fraud Lawsuit

Humiliated Sunny Hostin is putting on a brave face after her orthopedic surgeon hubby was socked with a federal insurance fraud lawsuit in New York-but the unsettling scandal is putting a major strain on The View yakker's 26-year marriage, sources say.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sunny's boasts about her bigshot spouse Dr Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin are coming back to haunt her.

"Sunny used to brag she had it so good: the perfect family, a loving husband, and a luxurious lifestyle that her job on The View and his practice afforded, but this scandal has knocked Sunny off her stride," an insider said.