Sunny Hostin's Marriage to Dr Emmanuel 'Manny' Hostin Being 'Strained to Brink' After He Was Hit With Federal Insurance Fraud Lawsuit
Humiliated Sunny Hostin is putting on a brave face after her orthopedic surgeon hubby was socked with a federal insurance fraud lawsuit in New York-but the unsettling scandal is putting a major strain on The View yakker's 26-year marriage, sources say.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Sunny's boasts about her bigshot spouse Dr Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin are coming back to haunt her.
"Sunny used to brag she had it so good: the perfect family, a loving husband, and a luxurious lifestyle that her job on The View and his practice afforded, but this scandal has knocked Sunny off her stride," an insider said.
Manny is one of nearly 200 defendants named in a suit filed by American Transit, an insurance company that primarily covers fees from taxi providers and rideshares such as Uber and Lyft.
The carrier charges the defendants "knowingly" provided bogus medical services – "including arthroscopic surgeries" – then fraudulently billed American Transit "in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation, which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions."
Manny's lawyers call the suit "meritless," deny all of Its allegations and accuse the organization and its attorneys of waging a "smear campaign" to harass and defame their client and his family by "attempting to weaponize" Sunny's celebrity.
Sunny vigorously defended Manny, claiming American Transit has "a history of filing frivolous claims."
But a friend said: "It's not good for their marriage. She's furious and demanding answers from her husband. No one would be surprised if she kicks him to the curb if the case doesn't turn out the way she wants."
According to the insider, lawyer turned TV star Sunny, 56, is terrified of what the suit may do to her carefully crafted image and career.
"She may have some explaining to do to the ladies on The View, and they might be catty enough to bring it up on the show," the insider added.
"Sunny is stressed out on both the home and work front at a time when she was doing so well. This is a dark cloud hanging over her."
Yet Sunny – who shared kids Gabriel, 22, and Paloma, 18, with Manny – has not mentioned the lawsuit at all on The View – even while recently crowing about her "helpful" husband.
The insider said that shows how "insecure and worried" Sunny really is – adding: "All she's doing is burying her head in the sand."