Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Barack Obama

How Barack Obama Is Being Plagued by Growing Jennifer Aniston Rumors That WON'T Go Away as His 'Marriage to Michelle Falls Apart'

Composite photo of Barack Obama, Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama cannot escape rumors romantically linking him to Jennifer Aniston.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Barack Obama cannot escape rumors connecting him to actress Jennifer Aniston amid claims his marriage to wife Michelle is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite a very public denial, whispers in Washington D.C. and Hollywood about the unlikely match won't quit.

Article continues below advertisement

The Friends star, 55, took the hot seat on good pal Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show last fall, where she was pressed on stories about her personal life in a skit.

She cheekily confirmed old harmless quotes she's given to magazines but flatly denied the big rumor – any romantic link to the former president, 63.

A TV insider said of the skit: "It was very strategic on Jen's part. Obviously, Jimmy is a very close personal friend, so there wasn't going to be a gotcha moment."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama jennifer aniston michelle obama divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Rumors romantically linked Obama to the actress last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Last summer, speculation reached fever pitch with rumors of Aniston and Obama's so-called "obsession" with each other.

A source said: "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."

Aniston's longtime rep Stephen Huvane further denied the rumors, branding them "complete nonsense" and insisted the Horrible Bosses star "barely knows him."

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama jennifer aniston michelle obama divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Aniston denied rumors during a skit on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

Article continues below advertisement

When the rumors first emerged, Huvane stated that while Aniston "is a fan" of Obama, she does not have a "personal friendship" with him.

For her part, the 55-year-old sitcom star addressed the speculation on Kimmel's show with a laugh, saying: "I have met him one. I know Michelle more than him."

As for Obama, his camp has stayed silent and have no addressed gossip.

Nonetheless, the rumors continue to swirl as Obama faces speculation about the state of his marriage to Michelle, 61.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump escalates attacks barack machelle obama dnc speeches
Source: MEGA

Obama's marriage has been subject of speculation after wife Michelle ditched back-to-back events in Washington D.C.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Michelle sparked backlash – and chatter about her marriage – when she failed to appear beside her husband at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and then again at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Sources alleged the reason for Michelle's unusual absence is because of their alleged separation.

A source close to the couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first."

Another insider echoed: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of

How Donald Trump's Secret Service Director Is on Mission to 'Clean House' — With Up to 10 Senior Leadership Officials to Get the Axe

Split photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama.

Inside Obamas' 'Divorce of the Century': How Barack 'Betrayed Michelle' as Power-Player Couple's 'Marriage Breakdown' Blindsides World

Article continues below advertisement
barack obama jennifer aniston michelle obama divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Obama and Michelle are 'separated' and 'living apart.'

Sources further claimed the last straw for Michelle was her husband's pressure for her to run for president – and then "blaming her for Trump's victory" after her refusal.

The insider said: "Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run for president – and she outright refused – and he's been blaming her for Trump's victory ever since. They've been at each other since Election Day like cats and dogs – truly venomous stuff.

"She's sacrificed for so many years and for him to ask that of her – to return to the maelstrom of D.C. after she served so dutifully for so long, is totally unfair and unreasonable.

"And then to blame her for the Republican landslide is akin to twisting the knife. It really is beyond the pale. Yes, she probably would have won if she had run but she simply does not share the ambition and hunger for power and believes that after her prior service, enough is enough."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.