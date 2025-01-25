How Barack Obama Is Being Plagued by Growing Jennifer Aniston Rumors That WON'T Go Away as His 'Marriage to Michelle Falls Apart'
Barack Obama cannot escape rumors connecting him to actress Jennifer Aniston amid claims his marriage to wife Michelle is on the rocks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite a very public denial, whispers in Washington D.C. and Hollywood about the unlikely match won't quit.
The Friends star, 55, took the hot seat on good pal Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show last fall, where she was pressed on stories about her personal life in a skit.
She cheekily confirmed old harmless quotes she's given to magazines but flatly denied the big rumor – any romantic link to the former president, 63.
A TV insider said of the skit: "It was very strategic on Jen's part. Obviously, Jimmy is a very close personal friend, so there wasn't going to be a gotcha moment."
Last summer, speculation reached fever pitch with rumors of Aniston and Obama's so-called "obsession" with each other.
A source said: "Jen's name keeps coming up when people talk about Barack. It doesn't mean something IS happening, but perhaps he WANTS it to happen."
Aniston's longtime rep Stephen Huvane further denied the rumors, branding them "complete nonsense" and insisted the Horrible Bosses star "barely knows him."
When the rumors first emerged, Huvane stated that while Aniston "is a fan" of Obama, she does not have a "personal friendship" with him.
For her part, the 55-year-old sitcom star addressed the speculation on Kimmel's show with a laugh, saying: "I have met him one. I know Michelle more than him."
As for Obama, his camp has stayed silent and have no addressed gossip.
Nonetheless, the rumors continue to swirl as Obama faces speculation about the state of his marriage to Michelle, 61.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Michelle sparked backlash – and chatter about her marriage – when she failed to appear beside her husband at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and then again at Donald Trump's inauguration.
Sources alleged the reason for Michelle's unusual absence is because of their alleged separation.
A source close to the couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first."
Another insider echoed: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."
Sources further claimed the last straw for Michelle was her husband's pressure for her to run for president – and then "blaming her for Trump's victory" after her refusal.
The insider said: "Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run for president – and she outright refused – and he's been blaming her for Trump's victory ever since. They've been at each other since Election Day like cats and dogs – truly venomous stuff.
"She's sacrificed for so many years and for him to ask that of her – to return to the maelstrom of D.C. after she served so dutifully for so long, is totally unfair and unreasonable.
"And then to blame her for the Republican landslide is akin to twisting the knife. It really is beyond the pale. Yes, she probably would have won if she had run but she simply does not share the ambition and hunger for power and believes that after her prior service, enough is enough."