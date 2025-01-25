Why Prince Harry Won't Get Anywhere Near His $12Million Payout From Snooping Settlement — With Donald Trump Set to Be the REAL Winner From His Bitter Court Case

Earlier this week, Harry reeled in millions of dollars in his legal battle against News Group Newspapers (NGN), who publishes U.K. newspaper The Sun.

The company admitted they hired private investigators to gather information about Harry between 1996 and 2011.

Harry's settlement is believed to have involved an eight-figure sum, possibly more than $12million – which covers damages in his six-year case against the publisher over accusations of illegal information gathering by them and the private investigators.

But when all is said and done, the actual dollar amount will be significantly lower.