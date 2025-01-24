'So Sorry': Jewel Begs for Forgiveness After Singer Gets Hit With Brutal Backlash Following Decision to Perform at RFK Jr. Party

"As many of you know, I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives across party lines,” Jewel – who performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow at the "Make America Healthy Again" event – said.

She continued: "I reached out to the last administration, spoke with the surgeon general about the mental health crisis that’s facing our nation. I don’t know if you guys know the stats, but it is bleak.”

The Foolish Games hitmaker explained she couldn't afford waiting to work with people she only agrees with politically.