'So Sorry': Jewel Begs for Forgiveness After Singer Gets Hit With Brutal Backlash Following Decision to Perform at RFK Jr. Party
Jewel wants her fans to know she's "so sorry" for deciding to perform at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s inauguration day ball.
The 50-year-old took to Instagram to explain the reasoning behind her decision, claiming it was to shed some light on the mental health crisis in this country, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"As many of you know, I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives across party lines,” Jewel – who performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow at the "Make America Healthy Again" event – said.
She continued: "I reached out to the last administration, spoke with the surgeon general about the mental health crisis that’s facing our nation. I don’t know if you guys know the stats, but it is bleak.”
The Foolish Games hitmaker explained she couldn't afford waiting to work with people she only agrees with politically.
“If I wait to try until I agree 100% with the people that might be willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench," Jewel said in the video.
She added: "I don’t think that’s how activism works, waiting until everything’s perfect enough to participate. It’s actually… because things are so imperfect that we have to find ways to engage and to participate. And we have to act now. We cannot wait another four years.”
Jewel said she believes there are certain people in Donald Trump's administration “that are willing to help on this issue,” even though “I do not agree on all the politics.”
Jewel continued: "If I can help shape policy, make sure mental health is in the conversation... If I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I’m going to try and I’m going to fight.
"And I understand that my words were overly simplistic. Half of our country feels hope right now, and I honor that. And half of our country feels disenfranchised and scared and vulnerable, and that is unacceptable.”
The performer then apologized to her fans, and praised them for their support: "You’ve made my life a better place. And I will not stop fighting. None of us can afford to stop fighting, and I really believe that the only way we can change is in relationship."
"It isn't in isolation or by isolating, it's by being in relationship, by reaching out, by having hard conversations, and I really hope that we can push through our hurt and move toward understanding on both sides," she added.
After performing at RFK Jr.s party, fans were quick to bash Jewel, as one person claimed: "She better get her jobs from MAGA because she is canceled."
Another added: "Reviving a faded career seems to be a popular theme with Trump supporters," as one user reacted, "What is it about MAGA that attracts all the washed up celebrities looking for attention and relevance?"
Jewel has had a couple last months as she's also been moving on after parting ways from Kevin Costner – the pair is said to have dated in 2024 before their split.
Despite the breakup, the Yellowstone alum is said to still be hung up on Jewel, according to an insider.
"He really had high hopes of settling down with her but nothing he does seems to work. His friends think it's pathetic, but after he has a drink or two, he seems to think anything is possible," the source claimed.
The insider added: "... No one would blame him for feeling down and wanting to call Jewel late at night, drink in hand, but he's really not doing himself any favors."