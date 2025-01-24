Ken Jennings 'Only Landed Jeopardy Hosting Job' as Sony Big-Wigs 'Knew He'd Be Cheaper Than Any Other Candidates'

Ken Jennings is selling his talent at a discount. RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennings is reportedly thrilled to be hosting Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 3, but sources say Sony bigwigs only gave him the plum gig cause he's a cheap choice – and costs less than any other emcee.

Source: YOUTUBE/ABC The champion-turned-host is reportedly content with making $8million from the show a year.

50-year-old Jennings, who first gained fame as a winning contestant on Jeopardy!, became the face of the show’s franchise after co-host Mayim Bialik, star of Big Bang Theory, was axed in December 2023. He reportedly earns $4million a year – a drop in the bucket next to former host Alex Trebek, who was getting $18million a year at the time of his pancreatic cancer death in November 2020.

Source: MEGA Jennings first gained fame as a winning contestant on 'Jeopardy!' and took over following Alex Trebek's death in 2020.

An insider said: "Ken is unquestionable the cheapest hosting option who fans actually know and like and who won't ruin the show. "That's why he's going to be in this role for a long time: He's not going to lose this job over money, that's for sure!"

And he reportedly isn't bitter, since he's "been clear from the start that he's not driven by money as much as by a deep love for this game show that completely changed his life and made him world famous. "That's an admirable position for him to take, but it also gives the bosses at Sony TV all the power when it comes to his job." "They know they can pay him a fraction of what they would have to pay a well-known celebrity, comedian, or even a professional game-show host," the source said.

They added: "As for his hosting the celebrity edition of the show, sure, it means a little more money for Ken, but the focus for Sony is to keep the overall franchise profitable. "The more they use Ken, the more money they save!"

When the Seattle-born game-show champion posted a selfie from the set of the spinoff series, fans were relieved. Rumors buzzed that Bialik might return to host Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Colin Jost, who nabbed rave reviews for hosting Pop Culture Jeop-ardy!, was also up for the gig.

One fan wrote: "Oh I'm so relieved to hear it's Ken hosting! Yay!!!" Another added: "I LOVE YOU KEN." The insider continued: "Just feeling the love from fans makes Ken a happy man, even if he is getting paid the bargain-basement rate!"

Source: MEGA Actress Mayim Bialik originally co-hosted 'Jeopardy!' with Jennings before ABC decided to let her go.

Bialik was let go from her co-host role on Jeopardy! in December 2023 due to behind-the-scenes issues – including tension between her and the show's producers – as well as a shift in the show's direction. While specific reasons were not publicly detailed, reports suggest the producers wanted to solidify the hosting position with Jennings, who had already gained widespread popularity following Trebek's death.

In addition to this, there were conflicting reports about Bialik's contract and the balance of hosting duties between her and Jennings. Bialik had originally been hired to co-host alongside him, but after several months, it was clear the show's producers were leaning toward a more permanent, singular host role. The decision came amid growing fan support for Jennings and a general desire to stabilize the show's future.

Source: AUDREY LOKELANI FUALAAU/FACEBOOK; MEGA Colin Jost was rumored to be the new host of 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' after hosting 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'